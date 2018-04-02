Indian scientists lose contact with satellite
NEW DELHI: India’s national space agency has lost contact with a satellite days after it was launched into orbit with much fanfare, authorities said on Sunday.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) lost communication with the GSAT-6A satellite as it prepared to undertake its third and final orbiting manoeuvre on Saturday.
“Efforts are underway to establish the link with the satellite,” ISRO said in a statement.
The satellite — an indigenous model weighing more than 2,000 tonnes — was designed to improve communications for the armed forces. It was launched from the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
The space programme is a source of much pride in India and an achievement that highlights its emergence as a rising power and major world economy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the launch on Thursday, saying he was “proud of @isro for taking the nation towards new heights and a brighter future”.
The launch was seen as another feather in the cap for ISRO scientists, who won Asia’s race to Mars in 2014 when an Indian spacecraft reached the Red Planet on a shoestring budget.
That feat burnished India’s reputation as a reliable low-cost option for space exploration, with its $73 million price tag drastically undercutting Nasa’s Maven Mars $671-million mission.
Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2018
Comments (7)
Simply, a spy settalite is likely to be disappeared with all collected regional data! This is a technical disaster for India - go back to drawing board and find out the root causes!
Hopeful of retrieving the satellite, the Isro chief said, "Gsat-6A is not out of control and we still hope we can reestablish contact with the satellite."
ISRO Engineers are well qualified and Best in the world, they know their job well.
No problem, Indian scientists know how to make it and how to correct it
@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani - spy satellites with high resolution camera is launched in polar orbit. this satellite, a communication satellite, was launched into gto and after 2nd elevation lost contact. it may take a week to get the control back or it will vanish forever ....
Even if it failed nothing to worry. Failure is a step for success. We would launch another satellite in its place. Keep your moral very high ISRO.
Good luck. These failures are always full of learning lessons which can be applied to the subsequent launches. The American program throughout the 50's and 60's was not without them either.
@susmita He will not understand the technical terms