Malala to head back to UK today

RAWALPINDI: Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai, who returned home after five years for a four-day visit, will head back to the United Kingdom by a Qatar Airways flight from Islamabad on Monday.

Malala will be accompanied by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai and Malala Fund CEO Farah Mohamed on QR 15 from Islamabad to Doha and then to the UK.

During her stay in Pakistan, the Oxford university student met Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and attended a function at Prime Minister House where she spoke briefly.

In an emotional speech at the event, Malala said that she was happy to be home after five-and-a-half years.

On Saturday, Malala visited her hometown in Swat amid tight security. She went to see the house she grew up in with her family. She said that she hoped to return to Pakistan after completing her education.

