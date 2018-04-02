Another lawmaker quits MQM, joins PSP

KARACHI: In less than a week, a fourth lawmaker belonging to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan quit his party and joined the Mustafa Kamal-led Pak Sarzameen Party on Sunday.

MNA Waseem Hussain, who was elected from a Hyderabad constituency (NA-220), told a press conference here at the PSP headquarters that he parted ways with the MQM-P since all its leaders were fighting one other to get control of the party for their own sake.

Accompanied by PSP President Anis Kaimkhani, he said he decided to work from the platform of the PSP, as it was the only party which was working for the welfare of the people of Karachi and Sindh.

Before Mr Hussain, three women lawmakers of the MQM-P — MPAs Naila Munir and Naheed Begum, and MNA Dr Fauzia Hameed — have joined the PSP because of what they called disappointment with the infighting and power struggle within the MQM.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kaimkhani invited Dr Farooq Sattar and Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui — the head of the PIB and Bahadurabad groups of the MQM-Pakistan — to join the PSP and work together for the betterment of the city and the province.

He claimed that the PSP would emerge as the “biggest and the strongest” party of Sindh in the upcoming general election and the next chief minister would be from his party.

He also condemned the K-Electric for carrying out unannounced loadshedding in the city.

Mr Kaimkhani said the PSP rejected the results of the population census and the delimitation of constituencies.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2018