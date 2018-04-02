Bengali speakers deserve full respect, says president

KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday gave assurance to the Bengali speaking people of the country that their problems would be solved on a priority basis.

“They are genuine Pakistanis who gave lots of sacrifices for Pakistan,” he said while speaking to a delegation of Pak Muslim Alliance, led by Khwaja Salman Khairuddin and Nasir Mehmood, who called on him at the President House here on Sunday.

Read: The woes of Bengalis, Burmese and Iranians of Karachi

The president said no citizen of the country would be deprived of a computerised national identity card.

“Nadra should resolve if there is any issue in issuance of CNICs to the Bengali speaking citizens. They are equal citizens and deserve full respect and honour,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2018