Bengali speakers deserve full respect, says president

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 02, 2018

KARACHI: President Mamnoon Hussain on Sunday gave assurance to the Bengali speaking people of the country that their problems would be solved on a priority basis.

“They are genuine Pakistanis who gave lots of sacrifices for Pakistan,” he said while speaking to a delegation of Pak Muslim Alliance, led by Khwaja Salman Khairuddin and Nasir Mehmood, who called on him at the President House here on Sunday.

The president said no citizen of the country would be deprived of a computerised national identity card.

“Nadra should resolve if there is any issue in issuance of CNICs to the Bengali speaking citizens. They are equal citizens and deserve full respect and honour,” he added.

Published in Dawn, April 2nd, 2018

Jalbani Baloch
Apr 02, 2018 10:24am

Stop influx of people from other provinces to Karachi and shift all the existing Bengalis, Burmese, Iranis from Karachi to Gawadar, which is in the process of development and require a large number of workers. This will lessen the burden of population on Karachi and pave the way for peace and harmony amongst Sindhis and Uurdu Speaking Sindhis. Efforts may also be made to stop the migration of Punjabis and Pukhtoons to Sindh province or at least deny them the right of vote in other province.

Amin U Ansari
Apr 02, 2018 10:24am

I fully agree. Muslim League was founded in Dhaka. They are as patriotic as anyone else.

