DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Karachi police trace family of man stuck in Saudi prison after video goes viral

Imtiaz AliUpdated April 01, 2018

Email


Karachi police on Sunday managed to trace the family of an elderly man reportedly languishing in a prison in Saudi Arabia, days after his plea for help went viral on social media.

In the video, inmate Muhammad Nadeem told the viewers the address of his Pakistan residence. Nadeem also explained that he does not have his National Identity Card (NIC) or passport with him and has been in jail for nearly a month.

"I have lived in Saudi Arabia for the past 35 years and returned to Pakistan thrice in all this time," Nadeem said in the video.

Another man can be seen asking Nadeem questions in the video while a third is heard in the recording. The men say that the elderly man is being held as a prisoner in a jail in the Shahrah Khazan area of Riyadh.

After the video did rounds on social media, Nadeem's family were contacted by the police.

The prisoner's brother Waseem told Dawn that after Nadeem's job ended, he took asylum in a mosque and became a Moazzin there. The brother said he was not sure if Nadeem's travel documents were expired or lost.

The family have since asked relevant authorities to help with the required paperwork to bring Nadeem back to Pakistan.

According to police, contact has been established between Nadeem and his family, and a process has been initiated to arrange for required legal documents.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
AWAN
Apr 01, 2018 10:49pm

At this age and living abroad for that long, still he does not understand the meaning of the documents. Is unbelievable.

Sohail Ahmed
Apr 01, 2018 11:18pm

I am from Karachi and live in Riyadh. Please contact me if I can be of any assistance.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 01, 2018 11:29pm

Poor man in Saudi jail, not knowing why is put there. Let's see, how puppet government of PMLN handle this case and care about it's citizens!

Dr.Siddiqui
Apr 02, 2018 12:06am

There are hundreds of people like him who due their shortcomings and handicaps in terms of lack of language skills, identification papers, visa expiry, employer mistreatment, and improper legal representations are languishing in Saudi jails! What the Pakistani diplomats and Pakistani leadership are doing to get them back before they become victim of their adverse circumstance!

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Tweaking the system

Tweaking the system

The system will have to be rejigged if it is to deliver anything more than bare continuity, if that.

Opinion

A damp squib

A damp squib

The Taliban are not ready for direct talks with Kabul.

Editorial

April 01, 2018

More bloodshed in Palestine

FRIDAY’S events in Gaza have all the hallmarks of a massacre, with an oppressive regime cracking down with lethal...
April 01, 2018

Load-shedding returns

THE recent round of load-shedding that the city of Karachi has been experiencing is a natural outcome of the...
April 01, 2018

Tragedy in Nawabshah

THERE is no knowing when a tragedy will strike, but it seems to occur much more often in Pakistan than in many other...
Militant threat in Punjab
Updated March 31, 2018

Militant threat in Punjab

Punjab has still to come out of a phase in which it is vulnerable to terrorist attacks.
March 31, 2018

Cold War again?

OVER the past few days, relations between Russia and the Western bloc — led by the US and UK — have plummeted to...
March 31, 2018

A new political party

CONSIDERING that the ‘B’ of ‘Balochistan’ and the ‘P’ of ‘Party’ were always there for the taking, ...