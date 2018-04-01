Christians celebrate Easter with religious zeal across Pakistan

Easter commemorates the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Christian community on Sunday celebrated Easter with fullest traditional religious zeal and fervour across the country. The religious festival commemorates the day followers believe Jesus was resurrected in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Special services were hosted at different places where the Christian community attended special prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu felicitated Christians on Easter, saying the day has great importance for the community.

He said all religious minorities enjoy equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan. The minister said there was a great need to follow the teachings of Jesus Christ to promote love, peace and sacrifice.

Christian devotees holding candles while attending an Easter vigil mass at the Sacred Heart Church in Lahore. — AFP

Policemen stand guard during the Easter mass at the Christ Church in Karachi. — AFP

Christian attend Easter mass at the Christ Church in Karachi. ─AFP

Christians hold candles while attending midnight Easter service at St. Patrick church in Karachi, on March 31, 2018. —AP

