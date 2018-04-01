West Indies decide to bowl first in first T20I against Pakistan

Karachi’s National Stadium is all set to host the West Indies team for a three-match T20 International series. International cricket is returning to Karachi after an agonising nine-year wait.

Pakistan will be facing West Indies in front of 40,000 cricket-mad fans at the recently renovated National Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8pm, meanwhile, West Indies have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Islamabad United stars Hussain Talat and Asif Ali will be making their debut. Former captains Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis presented the two youngsters with T20I debut caps ahead of the toss.

Know more: West Indies are not weak: Sarfraz

Like the three-match T20 series against World XI staged in Lahore last September, this Pakistan-West Indies series will also be witnessed by officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Crowd cheers before start of1st T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies. —APP

The ICC has appointed David Boon as match referee for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies. ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, and ICC senior manager umpires and referees, Adrian Griffith, will also be in Karachi for the series.

Also read: T20 security plan to affect citizens’ movement in Karachi

On Saturday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed rejected the perception that the West Indies team was weak due to the absence of big-name players.

The wicketkeeper-batsman echoed PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's sentiments during the pre-match presser, telling media men not to undermine West Indies or any other side in T20 format, where margins for victory are slim and any side can come out on top.