Pakistan set mammoth 204-run target for West Indies in first T20I

West Indies won the toss and chose to field in the Twenty20 opener against Pakistan on Sunday as international cricket returned to Karachi after nine years.

Batting first, Pakistan set a mammoth 204-run target for the visitors with debutant Hussain Talat being the top scorer with 41 runs to his credit.

Fakhar Zaman, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik also contributed to the total of 203 runs by scoring 39, 38, and 37 runs, respectively.

The port city last hosted an international game in 2009 when Sri Lanka played a test match before an attack by gunmen on its team bus in Lahore shut the door on international cricket in Pakistan.

Karachi hosted the PSL final last week, with several foreign players competing.

However, at least four top West Indies players Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis pulled out of the three-match T20 series against Pakistan apparently due to security concerns.

A relatively weakened West Indies 13-member squad arrived late on Saturday night amid tight security.

The tourists have been provided with presidential-like security with dozens of armed guards escorting the teams during travel.

Pakistan awarded debuts to Asif Ali and Hussain Talat, who both performed well with the bat in the PSL while representing champions Islamabad United.

West Indies has Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree as its most experienced players in the side, led by Jason Mohammed. All-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul made Twenty20 debuts for the tourists.

Like the three-match T20 series against World XI staged in Lahore last September, this Pakistan-West Indies series will also be witnessed by officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Crowd cheers before start of1st T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies. —APP

The ICC has appointed David Boon as match referee for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies. ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, and ICC senior manager umpires and referees, Adrian Griffith, will also be in Karachi for the series.

On Saturday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed rejected the perception that the West Indies team was weak due to the absence of big-name players.

The wicketkeeper-batsman echoed PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's sentiments during the pre-match presser, telling media men not to undermine West Indies or any other side in T20 format, where margins for victory are slim and any side can come out on top.