First T20: Pakistan outclass Windies in one-sided encounter to record 143-run victory

Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first Twenty20 on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi — the first international match in the city after nine years.

Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20 side, equalled their highest total in the format of 203-5 in 20 overs before bowling the West Indies out for their lowest-ever T20 total — 60 runs — in 13.4 overs.

The West Indies, missing their regular skipper Carlos Brathwaite and stars like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, could not handle Pakistan's varied bowling attack.

Only Marlon Samuels (18), Rayad Emrit (11) and Keemo Paul (10) reached double figures.

Pakistan's margin of victory is the second-biggest in T20s, behind Sri Lanka's 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.

West Indies won the toss and chose to field.

Previously, the hosts' biggest victory in T20s was a 102-run win against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2008, after scoring 203-5.

Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik got two wickets each.

Debutant Hussain Talat top-scored for Pakistan with a 37-ball 41, hitting a six and two boundaries. He added 75 for the third wicket with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored a 22-ball 38 with a six and four boundaries.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a 24-ball 39, while Shoaib Malik played a fiery knock of 37 not out, facing 14 deliveries and hitting two sixes and four boundaries.

The charge helped Pakistan get 66 in the last five overs.

Despite this being the first international match in Karachi — Pakistan's largest city — only 18,000 people watched the match in the 33,000-capacity stadium. But those present were in a celebratory mood.

A relatively weakened West Indies 13-member squad arrived late on Saturday night amid tight security.

The tourists have been provided with presidential-like security with dozens of armed guards escorting the teams during travel.

Pakistan awarded debuts to Asif Ali and Hussain Talat, who both performed well with the bat in the PSL while representing champions Islamabad United.

West Indies has Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree as its most experienced players in the side, led by Jason Mohammed. All-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul made Twenty20 debuts for the tourists.

Know more: West Indies are not weak: Sarfraz

Like the three-match T20 series against World XI staged in Lahore last September, this Pakistan-West Indies series will also be witnessed by officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Crowd cheers before start of1st T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies. —APP

The ICC has appointed David Boon as match referee for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies. ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, and ICC senior manager umpires and referees, Adrian Griffith, will also be in Karachi for the series.

Also read: T20 security plan to affect citizens’ movement in Karachi

On Saturday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed rejected the perception that the West Indies team was weak due to the absence of big-name players.

The wicketkeeper-batsman echoed PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's sentiments during the pre-match presser, telling media men not to undermine West Indies or any other side in T20 format, where margins for victory are slim and any side can come out on top.