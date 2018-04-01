DAWN.COM

First T20: Pakistan outclass Windies in one-sided encounter to record 143-run victory

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated April 01, 2018

West Indies were completely outclassed by Pakistani bowling. —PCB
Pakistan set a mammoth 204-run target for the visitors. —PCB
Pakistan thrashed a depleted West Indies side by 143 runs in the first Twenty20 on Sunday at the National Stadium in Karachi — the first international match in the city after nine years.

Pakistan, the world's top-ranked T20 side, equalled their highest total in the format of 203-5 in 20 overs before bowling the West Indies out for their lowest-ever T20 total — 60 runs — in 13.4 overs.

The West Indies, missing their regular skipper Carlos Brathwaite and stars like Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, could not handle Pakistan's varied bowling attack.

Only Marlon Samuels (18), Rayad Emrit (11) and Keemo Paul (10) reached double figures.

Pakistan's margin of victory is the second-biggest in T20s, behind Sri Lanka's 172-run win over Kenya in Johannesburg in 2007.

West Indies won the toss and chose to field.
Previously, the hosts' biggest victory in T20s was a 102-run win against Bangladesh in Karachi in 2008, after scoring 203-5.

Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz and Shoaib Malik got two wickets each.

Debutant Hussain Talat top-scored for Pakistan with a 37-ball 41, hitting a six and two boundaries. He added 75 for the third wicket with skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, who scored a 22-ball 38 with a six and four boundaries.

Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a 24-ball 39, while Shoaib Malik played a fiery knock of 37 not out, facing 14 deliveries and hitting two sixes and four boundaries.

The charge helped Pakistan get 66 in the last five overs.

Despite this being the first international match in Karachi — Pakistan's largest city — only 18,000 people watched the match in the 33,000-capacity stadium. But those present were in a celebratory mood.

A relatively weakened West Indies 13-member squad arrived late on Saturday night amid tight security.

The tourists have been provided with presidential-like security with dozens of armed guards escorting the teams during travel.

Pakistan awarded debuts to Asif Ali and Hussain Talat, who both performed well with the bat in the PSL while representing champions Islamabad United.

West Indies has Marlon Samuels and Samuel Badree as its most experienced players in the side, led by Jason Mohammed. All-rounder Keemo Paul and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul made Twenty20 debuts for the tourists.

Know more: West Indies are not weak: Sarfraz

Like the three-match T20 series against World XI staged in Lahore last September, this Pakistan-West Indies series will also be witnessed by officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Crowd cheers before start of1st T20 match between Pakistan and West Indies. —APP
The ICC has appointed David Boon as match referee for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies. ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, and ICC senior manager umpires and referees, Adrian Griffith, will also be in Karachi for the series.

Also read: T20 security plan to affect citizens’ movement in Karachi

On Saturday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed rejected the perception that the West Indies team was weak due to the absence of big-name players.

The wicketkeeper-batsman echoed PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's sentiments during the pre-match presser, telling media men not to undermine West Indies or any other side in T20 format, where margins for victory are slim and any side can come out on top.

Anuj
Apr 01, 2018 07:39pm

Yeah! Karachi welcomes cricket with open arms and open stadium.

Rebel
Apr 01, 2018 07:57pm

Welcome

Fiz
Apr 01, 2018 09:50pm

203 runs by pak is a good score to defend.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Apr 01, 2018 09:57pm

West Indies's bad bowling and fielding led to a mammoth total of 203 to defend. This is a sign of a weak and inexperience team!

Fiz
Apr 01, 2018 10:11pm

WI 8/3 in 2 overs. WOW! Amir's tail high in the air with two quick wickets.

Fiz
Apr 01, 2018 10:34pm

WI 27/5. In deep trouble.

Fiz
Apr 01, 2018 10:37pm

WI 6 down now.

Fiz
Apr 01, 2018 10:57pm

51/8, WI are done n dusted. Congrats green shirts.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 01, 2018 11:13pm

The show must go on, come what may?

Last Word
Apr 01, 2018 11:14pm

It is evident that West Indies regular players must have refused to play in Pakistan due to security reasons. PCB should have cancelled this tournament due to weak composition of WI team than making a laughing stock of itself.

Avneet
Apr 01, 2018 11:33pm

Genuinely happy for you lot. Hope India is able to tour Pakistan in coming year or two and vice versa. Cricket and fans deserve this!

Yaar Nawab
Apr 01, 2018 11:33pm

Thank you PSL

Maaz Rana
Apr 01, 2018 11:35pm

Glad to see cricket back home but karachi management should’ve done better , was embarrassed when anthem stopped

Pak-UK
Apr 01, 2018 11:59pm

Pakistan too good. Asif unlucky to edge one to stumps.

