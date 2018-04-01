DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

West Indies decide to bowl first in first T20I against Pakistan

Dawn.comUpdated April 01, 2018

Email


Cricket fans rally in great numbers as Karachi welcomes international cricket. —PCB
Cricket fans rally in great numbers as Karachi welcomes international cricket. —PCB

Karachi’s National Stadium is all set to host the West Indies team for a three-match T20 International series. International cricket is returning to Karachi after an agonising nine-year wait.

Pakistan will be facing West Indies in front of 40,000 cricket-mad fans at the recently renovated National Stadium. The match is scheduled to start at 8pm, meanwhile, West Indies have won the toss and decided to bowl first.

Islamabad United stars Hussain Talat and Asif Ali will be making their debut. Former captains Ramiz Raja and Waqar Younis presented the two youngsters with T20I debut caps ahead of the toss.

Know more: West Indies are not weak: Sarfraz

Like the three-match T20 series against World XI staged in Lahore last September, this Pakistan-West Indies series will also be witnessed by officials of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC has appointed David Boon as match referee for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies. ICC general manager cricket, Geoff Allardice, and ICC senior manager umpires and referees, Adrian Griffith, will also be in Karachi for the series.

Also read: T20 security plan to affect citizens’ movement in Karachi

On Saturday, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed rejected the perception that the West Indies team was weak due to the absence of big-name players.

The wicketkeeper-batsman echoed PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's sentiments during the pre-match presser, telling media men not to undermine West Indies or any other side in T20 format, where margins for victory are slim and any side can come out on top.

Traffic plan for the day

Roads surrounding the stadium were closed to traffic at 2pm.

  • No one is allowed to approach the stadium directly. All spectators must first approach the car parking areas.
  • Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen will remain open to traffic throughout the day.
  • During the match, roads leading to Hassan Square and New Town, and Dalmia Road will be closed to traffic.
  • Roads leading to the Aga Khan University Hospital and the Liaquat National Hospital on Stadium Road will, however, remain open during this period.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters
Anuj
Apr 01, 2018 07:39pm

Yeah! Karachi welcomes cricket with open arms and open stadium.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Tweaking the system

Tweaking the system

The system will have to be rejigged if it is to deliver anything more than bare continuity, if that.

Opinion

A damp squib

A damp squib

The Taliban are not ready for direct talks with Kabul.

Editorial

April 01, 2018

More bloodshed in Palestine

FRIDAY’S events in Gaza have all the hallmarks of a massacre, with an oppressive regime cracking down with lethal...
April 01, 2018

Load-shedding returns

THE recent round of load-shedding that the city of Karachi has been experiencing is a natural outcome of the...
April 01, 2018

Tragedy in Nawabshah

THERE is no knowing when a tragedy will strike, but it seems to occur much more often in Pakistan than in many other...
Militant threat in Punjab
Updated March 31, 2018

Militant threat in Punjab

Punjab has still to come out of a phase in which it is vulnerable to terrorist attacks.
March 31, 2018

Cold War again?

OVER the past few days, relations between Russia and the Western bloc — led by the US and UK — have plummeted to...
March 31, 2018

A new political party

CONSIDERING that the ‘B’ of ‘Balochistan’ and the ‘P’ of ‘Party’ were always there for the taking, ...