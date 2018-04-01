Zardari and Imran are 'brothers', Maryam tells crowd in Swat

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari are brothers that have joined hands under a banner that does not represent the people.

In a fiery speech made while addressing a huge crowd at Kabal in Swat, Maryam said, "These two brothers have joined hands under a banner that does not represent the people of Pakistan."

"You people voted for his party [PTI] in the 2013 election and he took your vote and placed it at Zardari's feet during the Senate elections," Maryam said adding that if Imran has to do the same next time, "he should just tell people to vote directly for the arrow instead of getting them to vote for the bat."

"When you voted for the PTI in the last election, you hoped Imran will work for you, make new roads in Swat, however, he spent the whole term in blocking roads in Punjab and the federal capital."

She added: "Where was Imran when floods hit Swat, or when the dengue infection was prevalent here? Let me tell you where he was, he was in the federal capital being a pawn in someone else's efforts to topple the government."

'Do not make the same mistake again'

Addressing the crowd in Swat, PML-N supreme leader and ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that the people of Swat are very brave for having fought terrorism in the area.

"You people had to leave your homes in the past, but who managed to bring you back?" Nawaz asked the people.

"We managed to bring you back to your homes, just like we brought peace back to Karachi. These were the things your elected leader was supposed to do for you, however, he did not," he said in a reference to Imran Khan, whose party leads the governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

"Malala has come back to Pakistan because of the peace that has returned to your area, tell me, do I lie when I say that we have brought peace back to Swat?

"Oh people of Swat, do not make the same mistake again, do not elect a leader who does not care for you," Nawaz said during his speech.

He added: "I know that the people of Swat will make a different decision this time around, they will choose leaders that care about them and their problems."