Hazara man shot dead, another injured in Quetta attack

Syed Ali ShahUpdated April 01, 2018

In a suspected targeted killing incident, one member of the Shia Hazara community was killed and another was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on their vehicle in Quetta's Kandahari Bazaar area on Sunday.

Police sources said a man riding the vehicle died on the spot due to the miscreants' firing, while a second sustained bullet wounds.

The injured was rushed to nearby Civil Hospital Quetta. The deceased was identified as Nazar Hussain.

Police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies reached the site as an investigation into the incident went underway.

"This appears to be an act of targeted killing," a police officer who declined to be named told DawnNewsTV.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Sectarian terrorism in Balochistan has disproportionately targeted people from the Hazara community as they are easily identifiable because of their distinctive physical appearance.

A report released by the National Commission for Human Rights last month stated that 509 members of Hazara community were killed and 627 injured in various incidents of terrorism in Quetta during the last five years.

VIOLENCE AGAINST SHIAS
Pakistan

