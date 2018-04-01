DAWN.COM

Anti-India protests erupt in held Kashmir as Indian troops kill 17

AFP | Dawn.comUpdated April 01, 2018

Indian paramilitary soldier fires tear gas shell towards Kashmiri protester during a protest in Srinagar. —AP
Kashmiris stand along a barricaded street during unrest following gun fights between suspected militants and Indian forces. —AFP
Villagers offer funeral prayers near the body of Zubar Ahmad, one of the killed rebels at Shopian. —AP
At least 20 people have lost their lives in Indian Kashmir in some of the fiercest fightings this year in the restive Himalayan region, police said on Sunday as authorities braced for more violence.

A total of three Indian soldiers and 13 suspected militants died in several clashes south of Srinagar, the main city of the region.

Besides, four civilians were also killed and dozens injured when police opened fire on thousands of demonstrators who poured onto the streets, throwing stones and chanting slogans against the Indian rule.

There were also demonstrations in Srinagar, where authorities ordered all schools shut on Monday as rebel groups called for protests.

Indian policemen detain a Indian Kashmiri. —AFP
Seven of the alleged militants were killed along with two soldiers in a protracted shootout in the village of Dragad, where helicopters were seen swooping low over the battle zone.

Another man, described by Indian authorities as a militant, was gunned down in a brief exchange of fire in Dialgam.

Pakistan condemns India's brutal actions

Foreign Office on Sunday condemned "the use of brutal and indiscriminate force by India that resulted in the loss of lives of Kashmiri youth".

"This mindless killing spree exposes, yet again, the ugly, inhuman face of the state-terrorism that India has been perpetrating against the Kashmiris for decades," read a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

"We have repeatedly pointed out that the Kashmiri youth is being deliberately and systematically targeted with a view to breaking the will of the Kashmiri people. However, such cowardly actions of the occupying forces only serve to fortify the resolve of the Kashmiri people," the FO spokesperson was quoted as saying.

It further stressed that "no amount of Indian propaganda to paint the legitimate and indigenous Kashmiri struggle as terrorism could succeed in misleading the world."

Kashmiris have been fighting for decades for independence or for a merger with Pakistan. Last year was the deadliest of this decade in the region, with more than 200 alleged militants killed in a counter-insurgency offensive dubbed “Operation All Out”.

That upsurge in violence has escalated in 2018, with 51 alleged militants already killed this year.

The weekend clashes were the worst since a three-day skirmish in the forests of northern Kashmir last month left ten dead ─ five unidentified militants and five government forces, according to officials.

Villagers carry the body of Zubair Ahmad during his funeral at Shopian, south of Srinagar. —AP
Comments (27)

1000 characters
Dilli ka Dil Wala
Apr 01, 2018 01:21pm

Good Job. Salute.

Aslam Qadri
Apr 01, 2018 01:40pm

Excellent Action, All hail the mighty forces.

KUL DEEP
Apr 01, 2018 01:45pm

militancy has no place in civilised world . good work by security forces.

Unwashed
Apr 01, 2018 01:45pm

Big deal!

Nomansland
Apr 01, 2018 02:47pm

Who ever take up arms will perish from arms !!

pvn
Apr 01, 2018 03:23pm

There are good people living in Kashmir, they r more in number than handful of stonethrower and they want peace otherwise who will give info of militants to indian army

Zen
Apr 01, 2018 03:35pm

a terrorist is terrorist ......... nothing more oe less. He should be killed.

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Apr 01, 2018 03:38pm

These legitimate protests have been going on since last 71 years and will continue as long as the barbaric, inhuman, killer and brutal occupying and invading Indian army does not leave the land and people of the India-held and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Rahul
Apr 01, 2018 03:40pm

Militants cannot be allowed to thrive. Their elimination is required from every part of the world.

Jamal
Apr 01, 2018 03:47pm

The more you kill the kashmiris the more you bring the end of indian occupation nearer.

nationalist
Apr 01, 2018 03:54pm

Tyranny can't last forever... Kashmir will be free. Our support is with the people of Kashmir and thier just cause.

GOOD POINT
Apr 01, 2018 04:48pm

Dear Friends, Please do not support anyone who takes up arms to destablise order on either side.

Kashmiri from IOK
Apr 01, 2018 04:50pm

Our resolve against the Indian occupation army will not be deterred. We will achieve freedom.

Ashok
Apr 01, 2018 05:07pm

We will not rest until the last militant is neutralized.

Umair
Apr 01, 2018 05:08pm

Don't bow down to coward Indians. They will have to pay for each and every innocent life they took.

BhaRAT
Apr 01, 2018 05:49pm

North Indian government and army are committing genocide in IOK, Dravida Nadu and North East States

BhaRAT
Apr 01, 2018 06:07pm

Syed sajid
Apr 01, 2018 06:25pm

Good job

Jitendra
Apr 01, 2018 06:39pm

I am an Indian....a Brahmin and I come from a family of long line of army officers. I really want to tell my fellow Indians that, first step to solve kashmiri issue is to recognize that there is a problem. It's a political problem and it should be solved through political means. It modern age of globalization, nobody can be forced to become a citizen of a certain country by force. We need to recognize the political problem of Kashmir and then solve it. Calling everyone who doesn't agree with us, a terrorist is not right. All over world people are migrating across countries and changing the very fabric of the societies. In near future, the very concept of nation states will be obsolete. Now countries, like MNCs, differ only by their governing principles ( constitution) & the opportunities & infrastructure they offer. people are choosing to live in a certain country based upon that. Look at millions of qualified Indians who choose to leave India forever. Do we call them traitors?

Wild Guy99
Apr 01, 2018 06:44pm

@Kashmiri from IOK our hearts and prayers are with you brother. We would keep support you untill you fet freedom from barbarian indian army.

silver
Apr 01, 2018 09:13pm

indian occupied kashmir is close to freedom now. The new generation of Kashmiris are loath india like never before.

Shafiq Shah
Apr 01, 2018 10:05pm

India a terrorist State.

Harmony-1©
Apr 01, 2018 11:02pm

@Jitendra - Very sensible, nice thought.

jahanzev
Apr 01, 2018 11:16pm

@Jitendra Excellent Analysis.India and Pakistan need persons like your insight.

C T Rao
Apr 01, 2018 11:59pm

@Jitendra Any body picking up arms will face consequences

Miko
Apr 02, 2018 12:02am

India is over

Ahsan Gul
Apr 02, 2018 12:12am

Who all those hail Indian forces action against the innocent Kashmiris must not be human. Keeping someone under control against their will is so inhuman act that no religion on this earth permits. So, be human and tell your government to stop this human carnage. Thanks

