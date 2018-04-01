Anti-India protests erupt in held Kashmir as Indian troops kill 17
At least 20 people have lost their lives in Indian Kashmir in some of the fiercest fightings this year in the restive Himalayan region, police said on Sunday as authorities braced for more violence.
A total of three Indian soldiers and 13 suspected militants died in several clashes south of Srinagar, the main city of the region.
Besides, four civilians were also killed and dozens injured when police opened fire on thousands of demonstrators who poured onto the streets, throwing stones and chanting slogans against the Indian rule.
There were also demonstrations in Srinagar, where authorities ordered all schools shut on Monday as rebel groups called for protests.
Seven of the alleged militants were killed along with two soldiers in a protracted shootout in the village of Dragad, where helicopters were seen swooping low over the battle zone.
Another man, described by Indian authorities as a militant, was gunned down in a brief exchange of fire in Dialgam.
Many civilians in Kashmir ─ India's only Muslim-majority state ─ support rebels who have been fighting for decades for independence or for a merger with Pakistan. Tens of thousands, mostly civilians, have died.
Pakistan ─ which has fought three wars with India over control of Kashmir ─ condemned the violence as a “mindless killing spree” and said those slaughtered were innocents.
“Such cowardly actions of the occupying forces only serve to fortify the resolve of the Kashmiri people,” its foreign ministry said in a statement Sunday.
Last year was the deadliest of this decade in the region, with more than 200 alleged militants killed in a counter-insurgency offensive dubbed “Operation All Out”.
That upsurge in violence has escalated in 2018, with 51 alleged militants already killed this year.
The weekend clashes were the worst since a three-day skirmish in the forests of northern Kashmir last month left ten dead ─ five unidentified militants and five government forces, according to officials.
Comments (21)
Good Job. Salute.
Excellent Action, All hail the mighty forces.
militancy has no place in civilised world . good work by security forces.
Big deal!
Who ever take up arms will perish from arms !!
There are good people living in Kashmir, they r more in number than handful of stonethrower and they want peace otherwise who will give info of militants to indian army
a terrorist is terrorist ......... nothing more oe less. He should be killed.
These legitimate protests have been going on since last 71 years and will continue as long as the barbaric, inhuman, killer and brutal occupying and invading Indian army does not leave the land and people of the India-held and India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Militants cannot be allowed to thrive. Their elimination is required from every part of the world.
The more you kill the kashmiris the more you bring the end of indian occupation nearer.
Tyranny can't last forever... Kashmir will be free. Our support is with the people of Kashmir and thier just cause.
Dear Friends, Please do not support anyone who takes up arms to destablise order on either side.
Our resolve against the Indian occupation army will not be deterred. We will achieve freedom.
We will not rest until the last militant is neutralized.
Don't bow down to coward Indians. They will have to pay for each and every innocent life they took.
North Indian government and army are committing genocide in IOK, Dravida Nadu and North East States
Good job
I am an Indian....a Brahmin and I come from a family of long line of army officers. I really want to tell my fellow Indians that, first step to solve kashmiri issue is to recognize that there is a problem. It's a political problem and it should be solved through political means. It modern age of globalization, nobody can be forced to become a citizen of a certain country by force. We need to recognize the political problem of Kashmir and then solve it. Calling everyone who doesn't agree with us, a terrorist is not right. All over world people are migrating across countries and changing the very fabric of the societies. In near future, the very concept of nation states will be obsolete. Now countries, like MNCs, differ only by their governing principles ( constitution) & the opportunities & infrastructure they offer. people are choosing to live in a certain country based upon that. Look at millions of qualified Indians who choose to leave India forever. Do we call them traitors?
@Kashmiri from IOK our hearts and prayers are with you brother. We would keep support you untill you fet freedom from barbarian indian army.
indian occupied kashmir is close to freedom now. The new generation of Kashmiris are loath india like never before.