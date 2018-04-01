PPP, PTI plan privilege motions against Abbasi in Senate

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Furious over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s remarks casting aspersions on Sadiq Sanjrani’s election as Senate chairman, the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) have decided to table privilege motions against the prime minister for his statements, terming them an “insult to parliament”.

Talking to Dawn on Saturday, Opposition Leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman called upon the prime minister to tender an “apology” or be ready to face a strong protest.

Ms Rehman said the PPP had decided to move a privilege motion against the prime minister in the Senate as the party believed that he had been ridiculing parliament by continuing to target the Senate chairman.

PTI’s information secretary Fawad Chaudhry told Dawn that the party senators were also planning to move a privilege motion against Mr Abbasi for his statements against the first-ever Senate chairman from Balochistan.

PM’s questioning of veracity of recent election of senators and chairman Sanjrani assailed; Sherry calls for premier’s apology

Addressing gatherings in Nankana Sahib and Lahore over the past few days, the PM had said there was a need to elect a consensus chairman of the Senate since it reflected the federation.

Responding to the criticism of his remarks, Prime Minister Abbasi while speaking at a gathering in Sargodha on Friday said some political parties had attempted to disgrace the democratic system by horse-trading.

“I am saying this again that money was used to get the Senate chairman elected. I repeat that the people of Pakistan do not accept the seats obtained by using money. Those who have become senators or Senate chairman using the money cannot represent Pakistan. These people need to be sent packing,” reiterated the prime minister.

On the other hand, Sherry Rehman alleged that the PML-N had always ignored parliament and now all of a sudden, the prime minister had become concerned about its sanctity. She said the PML-N had remained part of the Senate elections and after failing to get its man elected as chairman, it had started crying foul.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Senate represented the federation and the prime minister’s remarks had hurt the feelings of the people of Balochistan. He said the PTI would continue to support Mr Sanjrani and would not become part of any “adventurism” against the chairman.

Meanwhile, responding to a question during a news conference in Lahore, PTI chairman Imran Khan said Mr Abbasi had only one-point agenda of rescuing Nawaz Sharif from corruption cases and saving his own “secret” LNG contract.

About the Senate polls, Mr Khan recalled that his party had asked the PML-N government to change the election mode but it did not agree. “The PML-N is alleging horse-trading after suffering a humiliating defeat in the Senate election,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Khan lashed out at Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif for alleged corruption in different development projects as well as his failure to judiciously spend public money across the province.

The PTI chairman said that Shahbaz Sharif’s “Punjab Speed” was nothing but a ploy to award development contracts without considering rules to facilitate “Sharif family’s own companies”.

The Punjab government awarded contracts on lowest bids but eventually those projects proved too costly. “The PTI is providing the details of corruption in the Punjab government to the National Accountability Bureau for investigation,” he asserted.

Mr Khan also alleged that the Punjab chief minister had spent Rs635 billion development funds during the current fiscal and added that half of this huge money was spent in Lahore alone — causing immense sense of deprivation for people living in south Punjab. He said the Punjab chief minister failed to build a hospital equipped with latest facilities where he could get his own check-up or offer treatment to Kulsoom Nawaz and Ishaq Dar.

Mr Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was establishing an applied sciences university in Haripur and lambasted the Punjab government for its failure to establish any quality university.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2018