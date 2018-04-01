Working group wants no changes in demarcation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the draft delimitation proposals as flawed, the working group of the special parliamentary committee on delimitation has recommended an amendment to the Constitution to pave the way for holding general elections on the basis of old demarcation of constituencies.

Talking to reporters after a meeting of the working group on Saturday, Daniyal Aziz, federal minister for privatisation and convener of the working group, alleged that parliament had been misled into amending the Constitution to provide for delimitation on the basis of provisional results of the census.

According to Mr Aziz, questioning the way in which the constituencies had been significantly altered and smelling a rat in the exercise, the panel also recommended formation of a federal inquiry commission to probe into ‘dubious objectives’ of what it called the flawed delimitation exercise. It was suggested that the commission arrest members of the delimitation committee for investigations.

The working group also recommended that the Supreme Court be approached against delimitation and the recommendations of the working group be adopted by the National Assembly by passing a resolution.

Recommends inquiry into ‘flawed delimitation’, arrest of delimitation committees’ members

It also recommended an amendment to Section 20 of the Elections Act, 2017, which articulates principles of delimitation, to make it more comprehensive, leaving no room for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to decide from where delimitation of a constituency had to start.

Section 20 of the Elections Act reads: “(1) All constituencies for general seats shall, as far as practicable, be delimited having regard to the distribution of population in geographically compact areas, physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience and other cognate factors to ensure homogeneity in the creation of constituencies. (2) For the purpose of delimiting constituencies for the general seats of the National Assembly for the Tribal Areas two or more separate areas may be grouped into one constituency. (3) As far as possible, variation in population of constituencies of an Assembly or a local government shall not ordinarily exceed ten percent. (4) If the limit of ten percent under sub-section (3) is exceeded in an exceptional case, the Commission shall record reasons thereof in the delimitation order.”

Observers believe that the recommendations of the working group, if implemented, may lead to a delay in general elections that are just around the corner.

Analysts believe that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would find it difficult to get a controversial amendment to the Constitution passed from both houses of parliament under the prevailing political situation, if the government tries to implement the recommendation.

Daniyal Aziz said the recommendations passed by the working group had two clear objectives. “We do not want to interfere in the working of the ECP and do not want polls to be delayed”.

Alleging that the draft delimitation proposals had been irrationally altered, he said the Statistics Division and the ECP had failed to satisfy the working group and had stopped attending its meetings leaving many questions unanswered. He also said the commission had refused to disclose the names of members of the delimitation committees.

A senior official of the ECP, when contacted, said the commission was strictly following the law in carrying out delimitation exercise.

He said as many around 350 objections over delimitation had been received from different parts of the country. Anyone having an objection over delimitation could file objection under the procedure spelt out in Election Act, he said. All objections will be heard by the commission and decided by May 3.

He said with the date for filing objections against draft delimitation proposals expiring in three days, the recommendations made by the working group spoke of a hidden agenda. “Why are they not following the law framed by the Parliament itself? If they find any flaw, the law provides a procedure for redressal”.

Answering a question, he made it clear that the names of the delimitation committees’ members would not be disclosed as it might expose them to hazards.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2018