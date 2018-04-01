Political instability can be a threat to CPEC, says Ahsan

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal says out of total $46bn Chinese investment committed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), $29bn have already been invested in Pakistan– changing its economic landscape.

Addressing a seminar on the CPEC at the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre on Saturday, the minister, who was heading the planning commission when the CPEC was conceived, counted the threats that lurk around the corridor.

“If political stability is not ensured and people’s mandate not respected, all such initiatives could go down the drain. Even Afghanistan will move ahead of Pakistan in development if these crucial areas are ignored anymore,” he warned.

Before 2013, the world looked at Pakistan as the safe haven for terrorists, frequent power cuts had made people’s lives hell and there was a fear of civil strife because of the energy crisis while the gross domestic product (GDP) was growing at a mere 3pc, Mr Iqbal told journalists.

Slates Sharifs-specific accountability by NAB

He added that the PML-N had identified two major gaps– infrastructural development and energy crisis – in the economy and started plugging them. Since the start of the CPEC, the world has started looking at Pakistan from a different perspective, he said and added that the world financial institutions, who read development level of different countries, now thought that this investment (CPEC) would lead to massive expansion in the country’s GDP within next three to four years.

“This logical international financial perspective is not shared by our TV stars who sit in the evening talk shows to paint a doomsday scenario and wonder why these institutions are providing such a hopeful scenario. Who knows whose agenda they are following and furthering,” the minister lamented.

“In the war-torn Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai completed his term. Now President Ashraf Ghani is set to complete his tenure. I fear even Afghanistan will overtake Pakistan in economic terms in the near future,” he said.

Later inaugurating a passport centre in the Defence Housing Authority, Ahsan Iqbal berated, what he called, the Sharifs-specific accountability through the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and termed it pre-poll rigging.

The minister also thought that if the political parties, who had to be part of the consultative process for nominating caretaker set-up, did not become a willing partner in the political process, they would only expose themselves to the allegation of acting on behalf of ‘non-political and non-democratic forces’. It’s time to show political maturity and be part of the democratic process in the country, he concluded.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2018