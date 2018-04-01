DAWN.COM

T20 security plan to affect citizens’ movement in Karachi

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated April 01, 2018

KARACHI: Karachiites would have to face another three days under a strict security and alternative traffic plan due to the T20 series between Pakistan and the West Indies that starts on Sunday (today) at National Stadium, when a large part of the city would turn into a high-security zone with hundreds of law enforcement personnel on roads to guard the venue.

Pakistan and West Indies are set to play a three-match T20 series at National Stadium from April 1 to 3. The police, Pakistan Rangers, Sindh and traffic authorities have announced the same plan for three international matches which the citizens had witnessed on March 25 when the venue hosted the final of PSL-3 between Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi. The only difference, according to the plan, is that the roads in the surrounding area during matches between Pakistan and the West Indies would be blocked starting at 2pm unlike the PSL-3 final, when the exercise was carried out from 11am.

Following is a brief guide on the basis of information shared by the officials reviewing the security, parking, traffic and their transport arrangements for the final match:

Traffic plan for the day

Roads surrounding the stadium will be closed to traffic at 2pm.

No one is allowed to approach the stadium directly. All spectators must first approach the car parking areas.

Sharea Faisal and Shahrah-i-Quaideen will remain open to traffic throughout the day.

During the match, roads leading to Hassan Square and New Town, and Dalmia Road will be closed to traffic.

Roads leading to the Aga Khan University Hospital and the Liaquat National Hospital on Stadium Road will, however, remain open during this period.

What next?

Step 1: Get to a car parking area. There are five parking areas dotted around the stadium. You will need to carry your tickets with you to show at checkpoints to get to the parking areas.

The car parking areas are: Kashmir Road parking area, Mangal Bazaar parking area, Hakeem Saeed playground parking area, Federal Urdu University parking area, and Gharib Nawaz Football Ground on National Stadium Road near Dalmia parking area.

Step 2: At the car parking area you choose, there will be a marshalling area. Here, you will undergo the first of three physical searches. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) staff will verify your tickets and allow you to move onwards to the shuttle service.

Step 3: The shuttle service will drop you off at a designated drop zone. There are three drop zones — one at Expo Centre, one opposite Bahria University, and the third opposite the Aga Khan Hospital.

Step 4: The distance from the drop zone to the stadium gates is about 200-300 metres. If you are a senior citizen and/or differently-abled, you will be transported from the drop zone to the stadium gates via bus.

Step 5: You will undergo a third physical search at the stadium gates. Once inside the stadium, PCB staff will guide you to your seats.

Published in Dawn, April 1st, 2018

BhaRAT
Apr 01, 2018 09:18am

People of Karachi are ready to make small sacrifices

