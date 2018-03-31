DAWN.COM

Pakistan Army soldier martyred during IBO in Mastung: ISPR

Dawn.comMarch 31, 2018

A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on Saturday during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on Balochistan Liberation Army's (BLA) hideouts in Kabu area of Mastung, Balochistan, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During the exchange of fire, one terrorist was also killed and two were injured, the ISPR statement said, adding that a large quantity of arms and ammunition were also recovered.

The military's media wing said that another IBO was conducted in Shararah Algad, North Wazirstan Agency, leading to the recovery of more heavy weaponry.

In August 2017, the army had announced an increase in its IBOs in Balochistan targeting BLA hideouts. Since then there has been a marked reduction in attacks on security forces.

Comments (2)

Fatih khan
Mar 31, 2018 10:53pm

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un

Ahmed khan lehri
Mar 31, 2018 11:37pm

Inna lillah e wa Inna elaihe rajeoon

