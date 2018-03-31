DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

West Indies are not weak: Sarfraz

Zeeshan AhmedUpdated March 31, 2018

Email


Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed on Saturday rejected the perception that the West Indies team travelling to Pakistan for the three-match T20I series is weak due to the absence of big-name players, DawnNewsTV reported.

The wicketkeeper-batsman echoed PCB Chairman Najam Sethi's sentiments in today's pre-match presser, telling media men not to undermine West Indies or any other side in T20 format, where margins for victory are slim and any side can come out on top.

"West Indies are not weak," said Sarfraz. "[In fact], we cannot take any team lightly in the shortest format."

Sarfraz said he plans on using the series to try out new combinations for the busy season that lies ahead. However, he also made it clear that experimentation does not mean his team will not try and overpower the Calpsos each time the two teams clash.

"We have a lot of important series coming up before the World Cup so we want to make some new combinations with our youngsters," he said. "Having said that, we will go for a clean sweep because doing so will help us retain our number one spot in the ICC rankings."

The 15-man squad announced for the Windies series features several youngsters and first-timers, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hussain Talat and Asif Ali.

Sarfraz urged the trio to repay the selectors' faith in them, saying: "They will have to prove that they were selected for a reason."

Sarfraz admitted that the strict security detail for Windies players would be a problem for the fans but urged them to be brave for the sake of the country.

"The people of Karachi should brave these issues and still come to the ground so that a positive message goes to the world," he said.

Sarfraz also said that the pace duo of Afridi and Rahat Ali will not feature in the series' opening match on Sunday as they've been rested.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (3)

1000 characters
Pak-UK
Mar 31, 2018 10:11pm

1- Fakhar 2- Shahzad 3- Babar 4- Hussian 5- Malik 6- Sarfaraz 7- Asif 8- Shadab 9- Fahim 10- Hassan 11- Aamir

But ideally best selection : 1- Fakhar 2- Kamran Akmal/Sahibzada Farhan 3- Babar 4- Malik 5- Hussain 6- Asif 7- Shadab 8- Fahim 9- Imad 10- Hassan 11- Aamir

Rajesh
Apr 01, 2018 12:47am

Sarfraz you are just being kind by saying WI is not a weak team. Everyone knows that WI team is pathetic.

Wow
Apr 01, 2018 12:49am

@Pak-UK akmal no chance.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Militant threat in Punjab
Updated March 31, 2018

Militant threat in Punjab

Punjab has still to come out of a phase in which it is vulnerable to terrorist attacks.
March 31, 2018

Cold War again?

OVER the past few days, relations between Russia and the Western bloc — led by the US and UK — have plummeted to...
March 31, 2018

A new political party

CONSIDERING that the ‘B’ of ‘Balochistan’ and the ‘P’ of ‘Party’ were always there for the taking, ...
Updated March 30, 2018

Malala returns home

Until now, security threats had prevented her from even visiting Pakistan.
Updated March 30, 2018

Ball-tampering row

The nasty ball-tampering incident at the Cape Town Test involving Australia’s top cricketers has sent shockwaves.
March 30, 2018

Curbing antibiotic overuse

FOR decades, scientists have warned of growing antibiotic resistance because of the misuse of drugs. Recently, the...