'Take responsibility': CJP rejects Sindh govt report on children's death in Thar

Shafi BalochMarch 31, 2018

Chief Justice (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday lashed out at Sindh Health Secretary Fazlullah Pechuho for failing to take responsibility for children's deaths in Tharparkar.

A three-member Supreme Court bench, comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and headed by the chief justice, was hearing a suo motu case regarding the death of five children, who died from malnutrition and measles in Thar earlier this month. He admonished Pechuho, who submitted a report prepared by government doctors to the court, for ridding himself of all responsibility by saying that children die because they are underweight.

"The report makes it look like you don't have any responsibility at all," Justice Nisar said at the SC Karachi registry, suggesting that Pechuho "offer his services to another department".

Sindh health secretary then told the court that 50 per cent of the deaths occurred due to pneumonia and diarrhea. He also admitted that doctors did not want to work in the region.

Addressing Senator Raza Rabbani, who appeared before the court today, the chief justice said that the judiciary did not want to interfere in executive matters but is "compelled" to do so due to the poor state of affairs.

Referring to a video clip that showed the poor state of a hospital in Larkana, the ruling PPP's stronghold, the CJP said that he felt "ashamed" and wanted to visit the city to oversee the state of affairs there. He then suggested Senator Rabbani watch that video as well.

The CJP expressed concern over the "numerous health problems in Sindh" and said that hospitals hand over the bodies of children to parents who are left with nothing but grief.

Sindh Advocate General Barrister Zameer Hussain Ghumro's claim that the government had built an "excellent hospital" in Mithi and distributed free wheat in Thar was dismissed by Justice Shah who said that the wheat was "lost in corruption".

After a recess, the court rejected the report submitted by Pechuho and ordered the government to form a committee comprising "neutral doctors" working in Aga Khan Hospital or other hospitals of similar stature.

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 31, 2018 02:06pm

Another issue highlighted by CJP without any progress, and show incompetency of the Sind government. Will anything be done? Probably not!

What about me
Mar 31, 2018 02:13pm

Isn’t health & education responsibility of provincial government? Then why Apex Court of federation jumping into affairs of provinvonces?

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Mar 31, 2018 02:19pm

What else can he do at this crucial juncture in time and history?

Shahid
Mar 31, 2018 02:55pm

Responsibility! Sir, you are demanding something they know nothing about.

Talha
Mar 31, 2018 03:02pm

@What about me provincial government is doing it's job? Should we be silent when kids die!

Syed
Mar 31, 2018 03:03pm

Thank you CJP to show the real picture to corrupt politician and poor performance govts.

Sir they don't consider the importance of live of children of others. It is pity.

Shahid
Mar 31, 2018 03:03pm

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani Regarding murder of Female gold medalist student in Faisalabad, I appeal to the Chief Justice to take notice . Also some permanent soloution to the Axis of evil of Politicians and Police . Forgodsake our entire Pakistani nation will pay a heavy price for the cruelty and injustice being done on the masses.

syed hassan haseeb
Mar 31, 2018 03:08pm

calling sindh govt , govt is like a joke . they have no resonsibility all of them only loot money.

