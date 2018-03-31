'So much joy seeing my family home,' says Malala on first visit back to Swat
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Saturday visited her hometown in Swat, more than five years after she survived a Taliban attack in the valley.
"I left Swat with my eyes closed and now I am back with my eyes open," she told AFP, referring to how she was airlifted out in a coma after the attack in 2012.
Malala and her family were taken from Islamabad to Mingora, where security was visibly beefed up, in a helicopter provided by the Pakistani Army.
She entered her childhood home accompanied by her father, mother and brother.
According to the Associated Press, she was in tears after entering the home where relatives, former class fellows and friends had been anxiously waiting since morning to welcome her.
"So much joy seeing my family home, visiting friends and putting my feet on this soil again," said Malala in a tweet, sharing a picture of her family.
In another tweet, she shared scenic pictures of Swat Valley, with a message: "The most beautiful place on earth to me."
The 20-year-old also visited the all-boys Swat Cadet College Guli Bagh, some 15 kilometres (nine miles) outside of Mingora.
"I am extremely delighted. My dream has come true. Peace has returned to Swat because of the invaluable sacrifices rendered by my brothers and sisters," she said.
Malala had arrived in the capital before dawn on Thursday, flanked by heavy security. She plans to return to Britain on Monday.
Homecoming
Malala returned to Pakistan on a four-day visit late Wednesday night.
"Today, I am very happy that, after five-and-a-half years, I have set foot on the soil of my nation again," a teary Malala had said on Thursday in her speech at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. "Today is the happiest day of my life, because I have returned to my country, I have stepped foot on my nation's soil again and am among my own people."
Due to security reasons, her entire itinerary has been kept tightly under wraps.
In a televised interview with Geo TV, aired on Friday, she said she plans to return to Pakistan permanently once her studies are completed.
Malala said there was “definitely a difference between the Pakistan of today and in 2012".
“Things are becoming better, people are uniting and a campaign for better Pakistan is ongoing, people are active which is very good.”
The Oxford student, who has said that she wants to run for prime minister one day, added: “It is my plan to return to Pakistan after completing my education because it is my country and I have equal rights on it like any other Pakistani.”
TTP attack
Malala became a global symbol for human rights after a gunman boarded her school bus on Oct 9, 2012, and asked “Who is Malala?” and shot her. Two other girls had also sustained gunshot wounds.
The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had accused her of anti-Islamic activities and of “smearing” the militant group in the statements released after the attack.
She has been living in the UK since then. She was shifted from Pakistan to a hospital in Birmingham in a precarious condition after she had sustained a bullet in her head in the targeted attack.
The attack on the schoolgirls received widespread criticism at the national and international levels as Malala received sympathies and support from across the world.
Responding to the condemnation, the TTP denounced Malala, compelling her to stay back in the UK due to security concerns.
After her recovery, Malala announced launching a movement for the promotion of girls’ education. She visited a number of countries as official guest where she was warmly welcomed and given an official protocol and reception. During a visit to Canada last year, she was provided an opportunity to address the country’s parliament.
In April 2017, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres selected Malala to be a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen.
A remarkable feat! Well done. No place like home - no matter how many decades you live in the UK, There will always be the Swat soil calling you back.
Welcome Home !
Is there now any doubts in thinking people's minds about why Pakistan is not making any progress when we consider that someone like Malala has to go around so heavily gaurded in the land of her birth? I for one am proud of her!
I salute Malala from my heart and soul
Extra ordinary security and travel on state helicopter. What a waste of resources.
Only her lifestyle improved but Pakistanis are still suffering.
Easter break in Oxford.
There are alot of other heroes, who deserve more support and publicity.
Welcome back to the club and the clubhouse. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Why she needs tight security to visit his own country
She is the face of the no less resilient, brilliant, beautiful & rising Pakistan.
@bihari “Why she needs tight security to visit his own country” You are clearly unaware of Malala’s story. Please read it before commenting
Her visit will certainly generate positive waves in minds of millions. Hope it leads to better life for all in Pakistan and awareness for education to girls. Enjoy your homecoming Malala.
Thanks to her uneducated masses will get educated people can take money away but education stays education is good makes the masses appreciate the education being given to the many by the one may the one be like a chain reaction where the many break their chains and get food housing clean water healthcare and the finer things in life. Thank you ye great educator.
East or West - Pakistan (Homeland) is the best
Long live Malala! Education and Education for girls give me educated mothers I will give you educated nation!
Goid to see her in her home
Look at her bravery that even she know that Taliban will do every thing to attack her to give message to the world but she still went to sawat.salute to her bravery.
Brave and commited woman. Welcome home.
ah the sweetness of those childhood memories that you will always remember and never ever forget.
Pakistan is Pakistan. My beautiful homeland. Welcome home Malala. The nation is proud of you.