Malala visits native Swat Valley amid tight security

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai on Saturday visited her home in Swat, more than five years after she survived a Taliban attack in the valley.

Malala along with her parents landed in Swat Valley on Saturday morning amid tight security.

Her father Ziauddin Yousafzai consoled the teary eyed 20-year-old upon her arrival at their old home.

Malala Yousafzai makes her first visit back to the Swat valley. ─ AFP

The Pakistan Army provided Malala a helicopter, which took her to Mingora from Islamabad, where she arrived before dawn on Thursday, flanked by heavy security. She plans to return to Britain on Monday.

According to her uncle Mahmoodul Hassan, she also plans to meet her friends and relatives.

Security was visibly beefed up in Mingora the previous day.

Homecoming

Malala, who belongs to Swat, returned to Pakistan on a four-day visit late Wednesday night.

"Today, I am very happy that, after five-and-a-half years, I have set foot on the soil of my nation again," a teary Malala had said on Thursday in her speech at the Prime Minister House in Islamabad. "Today is the happiest day of my life, because I have returned to my country, I have stepped foot on my nation's soil again and am among my own people."

Due to security reasons, her entire itinerary has been kept tightly under wraps.

In a televised interview with Geo TV, aired on Friday, she said she plans to return to Pakistan permanently once her studies are completed.

Malala said there was “definitely a difference between the Pakistan of today and in 2012".

“Things are becoming better, people are uniting and a campaign for better Pakistan is ongoing, people are active which is very good.”

The Oxford student, who has said that she wants to run for prime minister one day, added: “It is my plan to return to Pakistan after completing my education because it is my country and I have equal rights on it like any other Pakistani.”

TTP attack

Malala became a global symbol for human rights after a gunman boarded her school bus on Oct 9, 2012, and asked “Who is Malala?” and shot her. Two other girls had also sustained gunshot wounds.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had accused her of anti-Islamic activities and of “smearing” the militant group in the statements released after the attack.

She has been living in the UK since then. She was shifted from Pakistan to a hospital in Birmingham in a precarious condition after she had sustained a bullet in her head in the targeted attack.

The attack on the schoolgirls received widespread criticism at the national and international levels as Malalai received sympathies and support from across the world.

Responding to the condemnation, the TTP denounced Malala, compelling her to stay back in the UK due to security concerns.

After her recovery, Malala announced launching a movement for the promotion of girls’ education. She visited a number of countries as official guest where she was warmly welcomed and given an official protocol and reception. During a visit to Canada last year, she was provided an opportunity to address the country’s parliament.

In April 2017, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres selected Malala to be a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen.