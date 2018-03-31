SC seeks govt views on grant of nationality to Indian man

ISLAMABAD: The Sup­reme Court has summoned top law officers of the federal government as well as of the provincial governments to assist it in settling a controversy over the grant of Pakistani citizenship to an Indian man married to a Pakistani woman.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, which had taken up the interior ministry’s appeal against a Lahore High Court order of May 15, 2016, summoned all top law officers — Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf to represent the federal government as well as the advocate generals for the four provinces — with an observation that an important question of law had been raised in the case.

The court also appointed senior counsel Salman Aslam Butt as amicus curiae to assist the court in deciding the matter while suspending the high court judgement.

In its order, the high court had directed the federal government to grant citizenship to Hassan Asghar Zaidi — husband of Pakistani woman Rukhsana — with a declaration that denying citizenship to him under Section 10(2) of the Citizenship Act 1951 was discriminatory being in violation of Article 25 of the Constitution, which states that all citizens are equal before the law and entitled to equal protection of the law and that there shall be no discrimination on the basis of sex.

Section 10(2) of the Citizenship Act allows a woman of different nationality to get Pakistani citizenship if she is married to a Pakistani husband. But the same law does not apply to a man with different nationality if he is married to Pakistani woman.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Nayab Hassan Gardezi contested the appeal and requested the apex court to set aside the high court order.

Mr Zaidi married Ms Rukhsana on Feb 16, 2004 and then applied for the citizenship of Pakistan on the basis of the marriage. The government asked him to deposit five million rupees under Section 20 of the Citizenship Act, 1951. Under the law, it is mandatory to deposit foreign exchange equivalent to Rs5m to process the case for citizenship.

However, instead of depositing the sum as required by the law, Mr Zaidi instituted a writ petition before the high court seeking an order for the grant of the citizenship.

In its appeal, the federal government argued that the high court judgement was not sustainable in the eyes of the law because it was against the law and facts, adding that the high court had no jurisdiction to pass such an order for the grant of nationality.

The appeal argued that all legal remedies had not been availed in this case before invoking the jurisdiction of the high court, adding that granting nationality to a foreign woman who was married to a Pakistani national could not be treated on a par with a foreigner married to a Pakistani woman.

It said that the decision to grant nationality could not be considered as discriminatory as it was granted by the high court and, therefore, it did not violate Article 25 of the Constitution.

The high court, it added, had not taken into consideration the Indo-Pak relations and the impugned judgement would cause inflow of Indian male citizens into Pakistan, leading to a threat to national security.

After granting leave to appeal to the federal government, the court adjourned the proceedings till the first week of May.

Published in Dawn, March 31st, 2018