Dir women will cast vote in next elections, says JI MNA

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-i-Islami MNA from Swat Aisha Syed on Friday said women of Dir would exercise their right to vote in the next general elections.

Addressing a party joining gathering at Koto here, she said the JI women wing had begun preparations for the upcoming polls.

The function was arranged by the JI women wing, Lower Dir chapter wherein scores of women from different villages announced to join the JI.

Ms Syed said women constituted half of the total population of the country and they could no more be kept deprived of their rights. The MNA asked the participants to work side by side with their male counterparts and raise awareness among women about the importance of their participation in polls.

Later, she also met with deputy commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram and informed him that gas connections were being distributed on political grounds. She asked the officer to take notice of the anomaly.

She also visited the election commission office and asked for setting up a separate counter for women in Lower Dir so they could contact the office without any hesitation.

DELAY IN PROJECTS’ COMPLETION: The Adenzai tehsil council on Friday directed the contractors and engineers of tehsil municipal administration to complete the ongoing schemes on time.

The council session was held with its acting convener Shafiqul Islam in the chair.

The councillors expressed dissatisfaction on the pace of work on schemes and said majority of projects were incomplete.

They said some of contractors were yet to start work on tendered schemes. They said the TMA engineers were prolonging the process of launch of schemes.

On the occasion, tehsil nazim Qamar Zaman said second instalment of development projects would be issued to the contractors on the basis of 60 per cent work completion.

The council also offered Fateha for the departed soul of tehsil naib nazim Mudat Khan.

SOLID WASTE MANAGEMENT: Lower Dir District Nazim Mohammad Rasool Khan and deputy commissioner Sarmad Saleem Akram on Friday said the community-based approach for solid waste management would have good effects on environment.

They were speaking at a convention held at Balambat in collaboration with the Australian Aid Award.

They asked the stakeholders to make necessary arrangements for properly dumping solid waste in their respective communities.

