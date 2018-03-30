3 policemen martyred in attack on DPO's convoy in Dera Ismail Khan

At least three policemen were martyred in Dera Ismail Khan on Friday as a roadside bomb exploded when a police convoy was passing through the area, DawnNewsTv reported.

The incident took place in Kolachi tehsil of DI Khan where the convoy of District Police Official (DPO) Zahidullah reportedly came under attack when a remotely-controlled IED exploded near the convoy on Hathala Road, police said.

As a result of the explosion, three policemen travelling in a squad vehicle accompanying the DPO lost their lives whereas four others sustained injuries. Fortunately, DPO Zahidullah survived the incident unscathed.

The injured policemen have been shifted to DHQ hospital Dera Ismail Khan.

A heavy contingent of law enforcement officials surrounded the area following the blast and started search operations, police said.