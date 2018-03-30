DAWN.COM

Karachi police bust gang of bike snatchers involving PAF, Navy employees

Imtiaz AliUpdated March 30, 2018

Karachi police’s Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) on Friday announced to have busted a gang of motorbike snatchers involving employees of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Pakistan Navy.

“The ACLC has busted a gang of criminals involved in motorcycle snatching and theft cases in various areas of Karachi, especially Defence, Tipu Sultan and Sharea Faisal,” said SSP ACLC Syed Asad Raza.

The official said 14 motorcycles were recovered from the possession of the arrested suspects — identified as Sohail Murtaza and Younas Jones. "Their accomplice Shahjehan, an official of Pakistan Navy, is still at large," the SSP said.

“Sohail Murtaza is a civilian employee of PAF while Shahjehan is part of the administrative staff at a Navy complex,” added the senior officer in a press statement.

The arrested suspects would evade security checks after committing crimes by showing their service cards to the police, SSP Raza maintained. “They took stolen motorcycles to chop shops for selling parts in other areas," he added.

ACLC police said that further investigation was underway, while a case has been registered against the suspects.

Comments (6)

What about me
Mar 30, 2018 07:43pm

Only petty thieves are caught, not those who have bankrupt the country for their gains.

Aslam
Mar 30, 2018 07:44pm

Wow! Good job

Exlim
Mar 30, 2018 08:04pm

Good job. Now let them rot in jail for very long time.

Ultra Instinct
Mar 30, 2018 08:37pm

Why all the bikes are same?

Mansur ul haque
Mar 30, 2018 08:40pm

Good job by police. Very difficult to arrest men in uniform.

Kaka
Mar 30, 2018 08:45pm

@What about me - atleast Police finally did something good for a change!

