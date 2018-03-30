DAWN.COM

PM Abbasi reiterates allegations of horse-trading during Senate election against rivals

Dawn.comMarch 30, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi addresses a public gathering in Sargodha. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday refused to back down from his concerns regarding the recent election of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, reiterating allegations of horse-trading against his party's rivals during the election, and defended an unexpected meeting with the chief justice earlier this week.

PM Abbasi's statement comes a day after Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo threatened to march towards Islamabad if the premier did not retract his earlier statement regarding Sanjrani. The PM had at recent public gatherings expressed his concerns over the election of the Senate chairman and said there was a need to elect a consensus chairman of the upper house of parliament, as it reflected the federation.

The PM, at public gathering in Sargodha today, said: "Those who became Senate chairman by buying elections will not be accepted by the Pakistani public. This politics of money and political wheeling and dealing needs to end once and for all."

PM Abbasi reminded Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan — whose party voted for Sanjrani in Senate chairman election — how he himself used to rue former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari's horse-trading.

"Imran khan has a big problem but he has forgotten how he used to say in press conferences how Zardari bought 14 of his MPAs," the PM said.

"We want to end this type of politics because it's not in the country’s best interests. We want to bury this type of politics so no matter who has a problem with it, you will have to deal with it."

PM Abbasi claimed that the ruling PML-N was the only party that didn’t spend a single penny during the Senate election, adding: "And then there were those whose parties had no existence but were still elected. This happens with only money. I ask Zardari to come say that he didn’t buy Senate elections.

The prime minister also defended his recent meeting with Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. "Some have a problem that I met the chief justice. It’s my meeting, why are you bothered?" he asked. "I am the prime minister and if there are problems then it's my responsibility to handle them."

"When the mission is to take the country forward then dialogue is the way to go. That is how countries progress," he asserted.

The PM said there is nothing wrong with communication between different pillars of the state, adding: "Someone said the meeting was fine but the timing was wrong. What’s the logic behind that? First they used to complain that departments don’t communicate."

He also appeared to quash speculation that the purpose of meeting with the CJP was to work out a deal for his ousted predecessor Nawaz Sharif. "We talked about the country, not personal things," the PM said. "I went as a faryadi on this country’s behalf."

PM Abbasi also defended Sharif, and rubbished the allegations against him. "We don’t expect any justice from the accountability court."

"I say this again that the accusations against Nawaz Sharif are completely baseless."

"When we go to the courts there is no evidence, no witnesses and no allegations of corruption. But when the court order came, Mian Nawaz Sharif didn’t even wait for the ink to dry; he implemented the order and left the office."

"Not so long ago the same courts had turned Nawaz Sharif into a hijacker. Today there is just an Iqama paper... still he was disqualified. Such decisions cause losses to the country," he said.

Comments (13)

Miraaj
Mar 30, 2018 07:02pm

Its amazing demand by IK and company. Everyone knows how a 500 vote receiver got selected. How senate chairman was selected where IK broke all.principles only to please few and even angered his own party members. Way to go mr P.M. its about time that votes of people are given priority rather than money or horse trading!

F Khan
Mar 30, 2018 07:03pm

I agree with every word of the PM.He looks to be a nice decent person who speaks his mind.

Champ
Mar 30, 2018 07:10pm

Yes Mr PM... your party did buy lot of votes in Senate, specially the KP lawmaker votes.

Dawn read since 02
Mar 30, 2018 07:12pm

The culture of money has to end. No more bought senators or senators like zubair gul and no more I paid you to make my son ambassador to USA type moves in Pakistan's future

Shadow
Mar 30, 2018 07:18pm

Pm want to be innocent ? Common your party started this game and playing from last 20 years

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Mar 30, 2018 07:29pm

In my view, PMLN still do not digest the Senator's defeat and, as usual, shredding crocodile tears and playing blame games. Also they are trying to divert public's attention from NAB and corruption cases.

Zafar Ahmed
Mar 30, 2018 07:35pm

What he is trying to say only N-LEAGUE is very honest

Shahid
Mar 30, 2018 07:47pm

Criticism, like charity, should begin from home. In politics, home is the political party. Before blaming others he needs to start with those in his party who elected to vote against his party line. It is naive to blame others.

Adnan Khan
Mar 30, 2018 08:04pm

The only thing I disagree is that NS is innocent, rest all I agree.

Tahir
Mar 30, 2018 08:21pm

True everyone knows and its good demand let IK and Zardari denie this horse trading on tv

charlie
Mar 30, 2018 08:40pm

Sanjarani was the consensus candidate if you know your counting.

SHAHID SATTAR
Mar 30, 2018 08:42pm

Please do something concrete to stop the ongoing malpractices resulting in chaos and selection of members for senate and assemblies who can cough up enough money to buy the votes of the crooked representatives of the people.

Analyst
Mar 30, 2018 08:48pm

Politicians what they say never do and what they do never say.

