Security, traffic plans for Windies series in Karachi revealed

The traffic and security plan for the upcoming West Indies series in Karachi announced on Friday will be similar to that of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final on March 25, officials said at a press conference.

Pakistan and West Indies are set to play a three-match T20 series at National Stadium from April 1 to 3. The visitors have announced a 13-man squad under the captaincy of Jason Mohammad as regular skipper Carlos Braithwaite has refused to visit Pakistan owing to security concerns.

Roads in the area surrounding the stadium will be blocked starting 2pm. Stadium gates will open at 3pm and close at 7pm on all three days, according to Mass Transit Minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Roadblocks will be lifted at midnight on each of the match days, Deputy Inspector General Traffic Imran Yaqoob Minhas said.

Spectators will need to show an original ticket and CNIC to park their vehicles at the specified parking areas.

Parking areas and how to get there:

Hakeem Saeed Park Ground Urdu University Ground Sunday Bazaar Ground adjacent Baitul Mukarram Masjid Gharib Nawaz Football Ground near Millennium Mall KMC Ground KDA Club China Ground

From the parking areas, spectators will be transported to drop zones via shuttles. The drop zones will be closer to the stadium this time around, decreasing the distance spectators will need to walk to get to the stadium.

Suggested routes for parking areas 1, 2 and 3:

Spectators from districts Central and West coming from Liaquatabad No. 10 will have to drive to Hassan Square, take a left turn at University Road to park their vehicles at either Hakeem Saeed Park, Urdu University Ground or Sunday Bazaar Ground. From there they will be transported to the Expo Centre drop zone via a shuttle.

Spectators from districts Malir and East coming from Safoora will have to go through NIPA, while those from Sohrab Goth will go to Gulshan Chowrangi and take a left to University Road, AG Sindh u-turn and then back to University Road to park their vehicles. They will then be transported to the Expo Centre drop zone via a shuttle.

Suggested route for parking area 4:

Spectators coming from District East and Malir coming from Drigh Road via Sharea Faisal will take a right turn at Rashid Minhas Road, then left to Millennium Mall. From there they will be transported to the Bahria University drop zone via a shuttle.

Suggested route for parking areas 5, 6, and 7:

Spectators from District South, City, West and Korangi coming via Sharea Faisal will go upto Shahrah-i-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, and take a right turn at Kashmir Road to park at the relevant parking areas. They will be transported to the Fatima Jinnah College drop zone via shuttle.

During the matches, Dalmia Road to National Stadium from Hassan Square, Karsaz, and New Town will remain closed.

Citizens are requested to use Sharea Faisal, the Lyari Expressway and alternate routes in order to ensure smooth traffic flow.

Staff and patients of Aga Khan University Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be permitted to enter the blocked area, since Pir Pagara Road where they are situated, will be affected by the blockade.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) East Zulfiqar Larik said that the West Indies team has been accorded the status of state guest and will be provided the same level of security that was granted to the PSL teams.

He added that four outer layers of security would be managed by the police while the inner security layer of the stadium will be managed by Rangers.

In case of inconvenience, you can contact the Traffic Police helpline Rahnuma 1915 or their WhatsApp number at 0305-9266907.

You can also stay up to date by following their Facebook page or listening to Sindh Police FM 88.6.

Diversions

Karsaz

Traffic coming from Nursery will not be allowed to proceed to the stadium via Habib Ibrahim Rehmatullah Road. They will be diverted towards Drigh Road Sharea Faisal >> Rashid Minhas Road >> Millennium Mall >> Nipa.

Millennium Mall

Traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road will not be able to proceed to the stadium via Dalmia Road. They will be diverted as follows:

Nipa >> Drigh Road, Sharea Faisal

Sharea Faisal >> Nipa

Nipa

Roads from Nipa to PP Chowrangi shall remain blocked. The traffic will be diverted from Safoora Goth >> Nipa >> Rashid Minhas >> Millennium Mall. From thereon, they would be able to take a U turn from under Nipa bridge towards University Road and Gulshan Chowrangi and head towards Sohrab Goth.

PP Chowrangi

Vehicles traveling from PP Chowrangi to Nipa will be diverted from Shahrah-e-Quaideen >> Mazar-i-Quaid or Khudadad Colony flyover >> Saddar. And Guru Mandar >> PP Chowrangi >> Saddar or Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi >> Shahrah-i-Quaideen.

Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi

Traffic shall not be allowed to proceed from Ayesha Aziz Chowrangi to Kashmir Road. Diversions from Shahrah-i-Quaideen >> Mazar-i-Quaid.