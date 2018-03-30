Pakistan, India can take trade up to $30bn if they improve ties: Indian High Commissioner
The Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, on Friday stressed the need to improve trade ties between the two neighbouring nations while addressing an event at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).
Bisaria's statement comes at a time when relations between the two nuclear neighbours are at a low amid heightened tensions because of the latest incidents of harassment of Pakistani diplomats in India. A Pakistani delegation is also currently visiting India to discuss water issues.
The top Indian diplomat told the audience today that traders on both sides of the Indo-Pak border face visa issues which is among the reasons why the two sides have failed to actualise the potential $30 billion trade mark estimated by the World Bank.
Trade volume through a third country is greater while direct trade between India and Pakistan stands at only $2.2bn, Bisaria noted.
He stressed that the two sides will have to work together for a peaceful future and said that poverty and illiteracy are common enemies of both nations, adding that both sides need to improve mutual ties.
Bisaria also said that the policy of confrontation that has been going on for over 70 years has benefited no one and should be dropped in favour of one which is led by the large young population on both sides that is the furthest away from the bitter past.
The diplomat also expressed hope that cricket between the two nations would resume as relations normalise, since citizens on both sides want restoration of bilateral games.
He highlighted the role of media in ties between the two nations and said that reporting that is far from the truth adds to the problems.
Last week, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood had expressed similar sentiments for peace and said that both India and Pakistan must give their next generations a future of hope and opportunities.
It is beneficial for both countries to increase their trade volume. China and Japan have history of rivalry but they also trade an estimated $350 billion worth of goods and services with each other annually. This qualifies them as one of the largest trading partnerships in the world.
What a cruel and silly joke by the eccentric, unilateral and self-centeted Indian High Commission and Commissioner?
Well thats a start. Good going. Keep on building these ties and one day who know, the national stadium in karachi might echo with the chant of kohli..... Looking forward to that. Fingers crossed.
Yeah Trade that will only benefit India!
trade will go up...common people will rise...common man will become wise and rich and then he will start asking for his rights...asking for rights and development...and all this will not go down well to FEW...coz they will start loosing grip...so let remain the status quo...selected Few are more important then the common man...coz common man is meant for deprived life not for the luxury and advancements....cheers
Should never agree to do this!
appreciated.... both nations have to consider on this issue.... it is in the favor of both nations... they can resolve all their differences and move forward with positive zeal.....
Pakistan wants good relations with India. Ask Modi regime why they are so arrogant and belligerent towards Pakistan. India and Pakistan both can make phenomenal progress if they develop good ties.
Our all relations are dependent on the resolution of Kashmir...
That’s true
Why should Pakistan always strive for peace while india harass our diplomats, kill innocent civilians across the LOC and kill innocent kashmiris on daily basis. Its time Pakistan also take a tough stance, enough with appeasing india for peace. Pakistan should even reduce this trade to zero.
Please tell that to your country's politicians and rulers. Pakistan is always willing to meet you half way for anything that benefits both countries' masses. India, in fact, has to gain more from such an arrangement if it is carried on.
Well said Sir. We do want improved ties as there is no point in fighting and reaching no goals which is actually poverty education health and jobs. We have such potential both sides and hopefully we would act like mature neighbours.
Listen to me,you lads. If trade goes up,We both will be beneficial. We need to ask our government to take this seriously. This so called enemity ain't beneficial for better us.A better and peaceful future.
Everything depends on what we want life our future generation should have. What is the trade between China and India despite their fights over border issue?
Thank you Ajay for pointing out the trade opportunities between the two counties. It is hoped and prayed that both government will not fail to noti
YES.We agree 100%.
let's move on, you can't solve all and big problems in one day or one meeting.tack it one by one and smaller proportion big and all problems will b solved in course of time with developing trust. already wasted 70yrs and big resources in confrontation.and since both have huge military power so nobody can overpower each other and solve problems.so b friends and take clue from Koreans
Good words by the diplomat but Delhi does not think this way. We all welcome normal relations between our countries butwho can tell Mr Modi.
Oh, after Indian sabotage efforts against CPEC appears to be failing, India wants to trade...... Amusing indeed!! NO bilateral trade and more importantly NO TRANSIT TRADE at all, till Kashmir issue is resolved. We can see why trade interests India now. We understand few ' Pakistani brokers' will try to earn commission and send Indian goods to Afghanistan........Pakistani goods should be sent to Afghanistan and not Indian.....Lets encourage Pakistani exports.
I do not have to read the whole article. Pakistan is a direct beneficiary of free trade with India because because Pakistan rupee is cheaper than Indian rupee.