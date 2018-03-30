DAWN.COM

Video clips of Daniyal Aziz commenting on the judiciary played in Supreme Court

Haseeb BhattiMarch 30, 2018

Two witnesses recorded their statements in the contempt of court case against PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz in the Supreme Court on Friday. Multiple video clips of his controversial statements were also played.

The court had taken suo motu notice of "anti-judiciary" speeches made by the PML-N leader last year.

Headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, a three-member bench of the court was hearing the case in which Haji Adam Khan, the director general of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra), and Dunya News reporter Sajid Hussain Chaudhry recorded their statements.

Khan informed the court that his role in Pemra was to monitor television programmes and presented parts of multiple video clips wherein Aziz had commented on the judiciary and its decisions. These included a press conference held at the Press Information Department (PID) on September 8, 2017, a clip aired on Neo Television on December 15, 2017 and two others aired on DawnNewsTV on December 9 and 21 in the same year.

The Pemra director informed the court that one of the DawnNewsTV clips was recorded on December 19, 2017 but aired two days later.

After viewing the clips, Justice Saeed commented that the court may have to indict Aziz for other crimes as well.

Aziz's counsel asked Khan whether he verified the source of the clip, to which the witness responded that it was not his job to do so. "Are you trying to assert that it is not Daniyal Aziz [in the clip] but somebody else?" Justice Saeed asked.

However, Aziz's counsel remained undeterred and continued his line of questioning and further asked whether the clip could have been edited. Unimpressed, Justice Saeed asked how the witness would be able to answer the question.

The Dunya News reporter then testified regarding his report about Aziz's September 9, 2017 media talk published in the newspaper. He informed the court that his report was neither changed by an editor nor was it rebutted by Aziz.

A lighter moment was shared in the courtroom when Justice Saeed approved Aziz's counsel's request for the entire press conference to be played but only after commenting that he was allowing it despite the conference being boring as the court had no other option.

After the clip was played, Aziz's lawyer asked the reporter where in the clip had Daniyal said that the monitoring judge had the accountability references [against Sharifs and Dar] prepared. The reporter expressed his inability to verify this, although it was mentioned in the headline of the report.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until April 16.

Following last year's Panama Papers judgement in which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, members of the ruling party, including Aziz — on a number of occasions — had launched unprecedented verbal attacks on the country’s judiciary, accusing it of having different standards for the former prime minister than for his opponents.

citizen
Mar 30, 2018 02:19pm

Difficult situation for Court and Danyal Sahib!

Alex Iqbal
Mar 30, 2018 02:21pm

So far ONLY summons, investigations,hearing,deadlines, and lot of talking by the SC and NAB. but the end result is ZERO.

Sid
Mar 30, 2018 02:22pm

Punish him accordingly - strip him of his seat for 3 months after he publicly apologies

Sab se pehle pakistan
Mar 30, 2018 02:24pm

Daniyal Aziz should get similar punishment like Nehal Hashmi.

Juna bazar
Mar 30, 2018 02:25pm

Through out the panama gate trial he is uttering uncivilized words about apex court judges and other politician. He should be punished as soon as possible.

Amin U Ansari
Mar 30, 2018 02:25pm

Time to for PMLN to justify their tirade against the superior judiciary. Dont think they will be able to.

ART KP
Mar 30, 2018 02:34pm

He should be thrown behind bars as an example to others.

Ahmed
Mar 30, 2018 02:54pm

Daniyal Aziz has earned his ministership by showing his loyalty to NS during Panama case trial. Now he wanted to continue with his performance and somehow crossed the line. But he will be rewarded by NS even for this Supreme Court trial.

