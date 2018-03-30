DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

PM-CJP meeting was last-ditch attempt to save Nawaz, says Bilawal

Ghulam Hussain KhawajaMarch 30, 2018

Email


BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the audience at the inauguration ceremony in Thatta on Thursday.—PPI
BILAWAL Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the audience at the inauguration ceremony in Thatta on Thursday.—PPI

THATTA: Pakistan Peo­ples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Thur­s­day that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s rendezvous with Chief Justice of Pakistan was a last-ditch attempt to save Mian Nawaz Sharif but the former premier would not be able to escape punishment this time.

He believed the CJP would uphold rule of law as he was a man of principles though the prime minister had obviously tried to influence judiciary.

Bilawal was talking to journalists after inaugurating Rs8.8 billion Karachi-Thatta dual carriageway at a special ceremony in Ghaghar Phatak area, 45 kilometres from here.

He said that prime minister was a reasonable person and he should not have made such an irresponsible statement about the chairman of Senate.

He should take his remarks back, otherwise, it would cast negative impact on institutions.

Remarking about Mr Sharif’s nature he said: “When he (Mr Sharif) is caught up in a difficult situation he will fall at your feet to seek your help but when he comes to power he will catch you by the collar,” he observed, adding that it had been Mr Sharif’s policy all along but this time round “we are not going to save him”.

About possible rollback of 18th Amendment and delay in general election, he said that Inter Services Public Relations had issued a clear statement in this regard. “There is no threat to democracy and election will be held on time,” he hoped.

He said earlier at the inauguration ceremony that Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah deserved praise for constructing Karachi-Thatta dual carriageway within a short period.

“Sindh government serves people but doesn’t engage in showbazi,” he said, adding that Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif spent millions of rupees on his personal publicity but Sindh government avoided squandering public money on self-promotion.

He said that PPP would win general election on the basis of its public service projects and political maturity. “Insha Allah we will return victorious,” he said.

He said the Sindh government had helped 600,000 families graduate out of poverty through Benazir Income Support Programme and NICVD, its satellite centres and JPMC cancer unit were serving the masses free of cost.

Bilawal said that people knew well that it was PPP which could fight against terrorists and crush them.

It was PPP which knew how to formulate an effective foreign policy, stabilise economy and strengthen institutions, he said.

Earlier, Bilawal who was accompanied by Sindh chief minister, provincial ministers Nasir Shah and Imdad Pitafi and party leaders, unveiled plaque to formally inaugurate the project amid slogans of ‘Jeay Bhutto’.

He then took a drive on the newly built road. The chief minister drove his vehicle.

The Sindh government launched the dual carriageway project under public private partnership and awarded its contract to the highest bidder, the Frontier Works Organisation, which started the construction work on May 2, 2016.

The 49.5km-long road, from Ghaghar Phatak to Makli bypass Thatta, has been completed at a cost of Rs8.85bn within 20 months. It will be maintained by FWO for 25 years on the basis of DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and maintain).

The road, which reduces commuting time by 50 minutes, has become highly important due to its connection with Thar coal mines.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

1000 characters
Javed
Mar 30, 2018 09:51am

You got that right, son.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Malala returns home

Malala returns home

Only societies devoid of vision treat their best and brightest with indifference.

Opinion

Editorial

Updated March 30, 2018

Malala returns home

Until now, security threats had prevented her from even visiting Pakistan.
Updated March 30, 2018

Ball-tampering row

The nasty ball-tampering incident at the Cape Town Test involving Australia’s top cricketers has sent shockwaves.
March 30, 2018

Curbing antibiotic overuse

FOR decades, scientists have warned of growing antibiotic resistance because of the misuse of drugs. Recently, the...
Memogate regret
Updated March 29, 2018

Memogate regret

Sharif’s inability to express remorse for past actions makes many reluctant to support his pro-democracy actions.
More fake encounters
Updated March 29, 2018

More fake encounters

It seems that there is no escape from fake police encounters in this country.
March 29, 2018

Young achievers

AWAY from the negative publicity this country often receives is the heartening news that nine Pakistanis are on the...