After successful PSL final, Sindh prepares for Pakistan-Windies series

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated March 30, 2018

KARACHI: After successfully organising PSL final, the Sindh government has started preparations for the three-match T20 series to be played between Pakistan and West Indies at National Stadium on April 1, 2 and 3.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said at a meeting at CM House on Thursday that arrangements for PSL were excellent for which all departments and officers deserved praise but “we have to further improve upon them so that spectators can be saved from long queues”.

He attributed the PSL success to each and every person of Sindh and Pakistan and congratulated them on the return of international cricket to Karachi.

He directed minister for local government to coordinate with the city’s mayor in decorating the metropolis roads with cricketers’ photos.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Jam Khan Shoro and Syed Nasir Shah, director general of Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IGP A.D. Khowaja, principal secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, home secretary Kazi Shahid Parvez, additional IG Karachi Mushtaq Mahar and other officers concerned.

On the recommendation of Major Gen Saeed, the chief minister appointed in-charges for different tasks. DIG South was made the in-charge of hotel security, DIG traffic in-charge of traffic routes and DC East was tasked with the charge of looking after parking arrangements for the spectators.

The meeting decided that drinking water facilities would be increased and Pakistan Cricket Board would be asked to raise number of food stalls.

When the chief minister was informed that the matches would start at 7.30pm, he directed that all necessary steps be taken to facilitate students to reach examination centres for appearing in annual Matric exams.

Published in Dawn, March 30th, 2018

Comments (5)

Ammar
Mar 30, 2018 10:03am

Matches are on 1st 2nd and 3rd not 4th

Irfan Jaffry
Mar 30, 2018 10:17am

Matches are on 1st, 2nd and 3rd of April

Raaz
Mar 30, 2018 10:36am

Many top players of WI are not coming. They miss the Warm hospitality of Pakistan

Danny
Mar 30, 2018 10:40am

Congratulations on successful hosting PSL final, though it may have caused some inconvienance to the locals as the city was converted to fortress.

AdHawk
Mar 30, 2018 10:44am

How about a game in Hyderabad once in a while.

