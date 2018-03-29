DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

LHC issues notices to federal, provincial govts for obstructing JuD's philanthropic activities

Rana BilalMarch 29, 2018

Email


Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal and provincial governments for obstructing philanthropic activities of Hafiz Saeed's banned outfit Jamaatud Dawa (JuD).

LHC judge Ameenuddin Khan issued these directives while hearing Saeed's petition.

The petitioner's attorney A. K. Dogar argued that JuD has always taken part in philanthropic activities but they were "now being impeded due to pressure from the US and India".

The petitioner's counsel said that obstructing any person or entity's welfare work is an unconstitutional measure, the government should be asked to "not harass his client's outfit and allow it to resume its philanthropic activities".

The federal government's attorney asked the court for some time to compile its answer — a request that was granted by the court and the case was adjourned until April 27.

On January 1, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had barred JuD and several other such organisations named in a list of banned outfits by the United Nations Security Council from collecting donations in the country.

The federal government had followed suit on February 12, with President Mamnoon Hussain amending the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) 1997 and issuing the amended Anti-Terrorism Ordinance 2018, following which the personnel banned through the UN stood banned in Pakistan as well.

The move had come days before a Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting was to take place and where it was feared that Pakistan would be placed on its watchlist of countries where banned militant outfits have allegedly been raising funds.

Despite the preemptive measure of banning JuD, the Foreign Office had confirmed later in February that Pakistan would still be placed on the FATF watchlist. He had, however, ruled out the possibility of things escalating to Pakistan being blacklisted.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A divisive debate

A divisive debate

Those who oppose federalism by advocating a strong centre have never offered a properly argued brief.

Editorial

Memogate regret
Updated March 29, 2018

Memogate regret

Sharif’s inability to express remorse for past actions makes many reluctant to support his pro-democracy actions.
More fake encounters
Updated March 29, 2018

More fake encounters

It seems that there is no escape from fake police encounters in this country.
March 29, 2018

Young achievers

AWAY from the negative publicity this country often receives is the heartening news that nine Pakistanis are on the...
March 28, 2018

Restoring vision

LAST summer, the Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, both in Peshawar, began offering free corneal...
March 28, 2018

Transgender news anchor

IT takes much self-assurance and determination to forge ahead when the world is resistant to or fearful of...