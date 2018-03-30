Islamabad shares evidence with Kabul about Afghan soil being used against Pakistan

The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday said that it has handed over a dossier to Afghan authorities containing evidence of the involvement of Afghanistan-based Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in the suicide bombing on a Pakistan Army unit in Swat last month.

At least 11 security officials lost their lives and 13 others were injured when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military camp in Kabal area of Swat on February 3. The attack was later claimed by the TTP in an email to journalists.

The Foreign Office urged the Afghan authorities to take effective action against terrorist hideouts inside its territory from where the militants have been "financing, planning and undertaking cross-border terrorist attacks on Pakistani military posts, cities and towns".

The demarche issued by Islamabad comes prior to the announcement of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's impending visit to Afghanistan.

“Pakistan has been promoting the peace process in Afghanistan and the premier will soon visit Kabul,” the Foreign Office said.