Rao Anwar handed over to police on physical remand until April 21

Former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is being investigated for his suspected involvement in the extrajudicial killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a staged 'encounter' in Karachi, has been handed over to police on physical remand until April 21, over charges of registering a false case against Naqeebullah and four others, DawnNewsTV reported.

Anwar was brought before the anti-terrorism court on Thursday for an administrative hearing of the case. Extra-ordinary measures were taken for Anwar's security, as a heavy police contingent was deployed outside and within the court premises.

During the case proceedings, an investigation officer informed the court that Anwar had registered a false case against Naqeebullah and others under the Sindh Arms Act for illegal possession of arms and explosives.

An FIR has been registered against Anwar and several other police officers under the petition of SSP Investigation Malir Abid Qaimkhani at the Shah Latif station in Karachi.

Police have named 12 suspects in the case including former SSP Rao Anwar, SHO Amanullah Marwat, DSP Qamar Ahmed. SHO Shoaib Shaikh aka Shoaib shooter, and Fida Hussain.

According to the FIR registered against the above mentioned, the weapons recovered from those killed in the encounter actually belonged to the suspects.

The police requested the court to hand over Anwar to police custody on physical remand so the matter of the false case registered against Naqeebullah can be properly investigated.

The court ruled that Anwar be handed over to the police on physical remand until April 21.