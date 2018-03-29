DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

FO condemns Bangladesh PM Hasina Wajid’s 'anti-Pakistan remarks'

Dawn.comMarch 29, 2018

Email


The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned 'anti-Pakistan' statements issued by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid earlier this week.

Wajid had, during a March 25 address, said that the people of Bangladesh "must respond to those who have been lost in their love for Pakistan".

"They must be punished. We must make them forget their love for Pakistan," she had said.

FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during a weekly briefing in Islamabad today described Wajid's remarks as being against the spirit of the 1974 tripartite agreement.

Under the 1974 tripartite agreement, Dhaka had agreed not to proceed against those whom it had accused of ‘war crimes’ during the 1971 separation.

Relations between Islamabad and Dhaka have been deteriorating since 2009, when Hasina's government resumed the trial of 1971 'war crimes' that had been suspended after the 1974 accord between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India.

With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (25)

1000 characters
Mann
Mar 29, 2018 04:54pm

Well done Hasina.

Skkk
Mar 29, 2018 04:57pm

Looks like cheap publicity stunt. Try to get some attention by doing nothing.

Mubeen ul Haq
Mar 29, 2018 04:58pm

She is under too much pressure from Modi!

Pro Pakistani
Mar 29, 2018 05:09pm

Don't worry! She is a lady and capable of only doing this much! Just don't pay attention on her remarks! The more you will be giving importance to her remarks the more she will utter love-words!

M. EMAD
Mar 29, 2018 05:10pm

Silent majority of Bangladeshis love Pakistani brothers. We root for Pakistani cricket team when Bangladesh is not playing.

SMI
Mar 29, 2018 05:17pm

OK then we will.start loving both countries you r our forgotten love

Ali Mansoor
Mar 29, 2018 05:18pm

Please grow up.

World People
Mar 29, 2018 05:22pm

There should be a UN enquiry into the war crimes of 1971 and the culprits punished severely.

Amir
Mar 29, 2018 05:28pm

Good job hasina !!

nationalist
Mar 29, 2018 05:31pm

Whatever happened, and if it did at all in the same manner as described today, happened a long time ago, todays Pakistan has nothing to do with it. We got over it and you should too... Ps. There's really nothing your country can do about it.

Rehman
Mar 29, 2018 05:35pm

I think other countries are jealous of Pakistan. How else can you explain so many countries in the world speaking against Pakistan? It is clearly either jealousy and envy, or it is a conspiracy driven by some countries that are against us (such as US and India). There can be no other explanation.

Gerry dcunha
Mar 29, 2018 05:36pm

One must not forget the truth that West Pakistan government treated the people of East Pakistan as their slaves and under prevelege. The same mistake is done today by Punjab with other three provinces. We have not learned lesson from past mistakes.

Syed Zafar Kazmi U.S.A
Mar 29, 2018 05:40pm

She is a politician driven by hate domestically and internationally.

Awais
Mar 29, 2018 05:43pm

Cheap politics,

Bipul
Mar 29, 2018 05:45pm

War criminals can’t be spared whatever be the agreement.

Syed
Mar 29, 2018 05:47pm

Long live sheikh hasina

Raja Farhat Abbas
Mar 29, 2018 05:55pm

@M. EMAD ..Thank you brother for speaking the truth.

ahamed
Mar 29, 2018 06:04pm

PM Hasina, please forgive and forget and move on to current issues, Keeping the past alive will accomplish nothing except bad feelings for both countries. Both are sister countries.

Loimashar
Mar 29, 2018 06:13pm

@Mann ....please explain about your appreciation of Hasina.

Lamba
Mar 29, 2018 06:16pm

Freedom of speech

Pakistani
Mar 29, 2018 06:20pm

@M. EMAD

We love our Bengali brothers also

Thank you to all our Bengali friends for supporting Pakistan.

Pakistani baluch
Mar 29, 2018 06:21pm

Bengalis were the strongest supporters for Pakistan's independence.

We will also support Bangladesh Cricket Team and show our Bengali friends love, just like the Bengalis do for Pakistan

Reader
Mar 29, 2018 06:26pm

People think differently from the people who run the government, all over the world.

Goal
Mar 29, 2018 06:43pm

@M. EMAD illusion

Shazia Khatun
Mar 29, 2018 06:49pm

No need to pay attention to these people. They have nothing to do for their nation but by pointing fingers to other countries try to remain in headline.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

A divisive debate

A divisive debate

Those who oppose federalism by advocating a strong centre have never offered a properly argued brief.

Editorial

Memogate regret
Updated March 29, 2018

Memogate regret

Sharif’s inability to express remorse for past actions makes many reluctant to support his pro-democracy actions.
More fake encounters
Updated March 29, 2018

More fake encounters

It seems that there is no escape from fake police encounters in this country.
March 29, 2018

Young achievers

AWAY from the negative publicity this country often receives is the heartening news that nine Pakistanis are on the...
March 28, 2018

Restoring vision

LAST summer, the Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, both in Peshawar, began offering free corneal...
March 28, 2018

Transgender news anchor

IT takes much self-assurance and determination to forge ahead when the world is resistant to or fearful of...