FO condemns Bangladesh PM Hasina Wajid’s 'anti-Pakistan remarks'
The Foreign Office (FO) on Thursday condemned 'anti-Pakistan' statements issued by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajid earlier this week.
Wajid had, during a March 25 address, said that the people of Bangladesh "must respond to those who have been lost in their love for Pakistan".
"They must be punished. We must make them forget their love for Pakistan," she had said.
FO Spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal during a weekly briefing in Islamabad today described Wajid's remarks as being against the spirit of the 1974 tripartite agreement.
Under the 1974 tripartite agreement, Dhaka had agreed not to proceed against those whom it had accused of ‘war crimes’ during the 1971 separation.
Relations between Islamabad and Dhaka have been deteriorating since 2009, when Hasina's government resumed the trial of 1971 'war crimes' that had been suspended after the 1974 accord between Pakistan, Bangladesh, and India.
With additional reporting by Naveed Siddiqui.
Comments (25)
Well done Hasina.
Looks like cheap publicity stunt. Try to get some attention by doing nothing.
She is under too much pressure from Modi!
Don't worry! She is a lady and capable of only doing this much! Just don't pay attention on her remarks! The more you will be giving importance to her remarks the more she will utter love-words!
Silent majority of Bangladeshis love Pakistani brothers. We root for Pakistani cricket team when Bangladesh is not playing.
OK then we will.start loving both countries you r our forgotten love
Please grow up.
There should be a UN enquiry into the war crimes of 1971 and the culprits punished severely.
Good job hasina !!
Whatever happened, and if it did at all in the same manner as described today, happened a long time ago, todays Pakistan has nothing to do with it. We got over it and you should too... Ps. There's really nothing your country can do about it.
I think other countries are jealous of Pakistan. How else can you explain so many countries in the world speaking against Pakistan? It is clearly either jealousy and envy, or it is a conspiracy driven by some countries that are against us (such as US and India). There can be no other explanation.
One must not forget the truth that West Pakistan government treated the people of East Pakistan as their slaves and under prevelege. The same mistake is done today by Punjab with other three provinces. We have not learned lesson from past mistakes.
She is a politician driven by hate domestically and internationally.
Cheap politics,
War criminals can’t be spared whatever be the agreement.
Long live sheikh hasina
@M. EMAD ..Thank you brother for speaking the truth.
PM Hasina, please forgive and forget and move on to current issues, Keeping the past alive will accomplish nothing except bad feelings for both countries. Both are sister countries.
@Mann ....please explain about your appreciation of Hasina.
Freedom of speech
@M. EMAD
We love our Bengali brothers also
Thank you to all our Bengali friends for supporting Pakistan.
Bengalis were the strongest supporters for Pakistan's independence.
We will also support Bangladesh Cricket Team and show our Bengali friends love, just like the Bengalis do for Pakistan
People think differently from the people who run the government, all over the world.
@M. EMAD illusion
No need to pay attention to these people. They have nothing to do for their nation but by pointing fingers to other countries try to remain in headline.