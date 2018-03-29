I have dreamed of returning to Pakistan for five years, says emotional Malala in homecoming speech
A visibly emotional Malala Yousafzai, the youngest Nobel laureate in history, couldn't contain her disbelief upon finally returning home after more than five years away following a Taliban attack in Swat in 2012.
"I have dreamed of returning to Pakistan for the past five years," said a teary Yousafzai in a homecoming speech on Thursday at a function at Prime Minister House in Islamabad.
Yousafzai returned to Pakistan on a four-day visit late Wednesday night accompanied by her father Ziauddin, Farah Mohamed and Amirobyn Thompson. The 20-year-old Oxford University student from Swat has been living in the United Kingdom after surviving a Taliban attack which necessitated her departure abroad for medical treatment.
"Today, I am very happy that, after five-and-a-half years, I have set foot on the soil of my nation again," she began in Urdu. Switching to Pashto, she said: "Today is the happiest day of my life, because I have returned to my country, I have stepped foot on my nation's soil again and am among my own people."
"I am very happy, and I still can't believe ─ if I am honest ─ I still can't believe that this is actually happening, this is real. For the last five years, I have dreamed of returning back home. And whenever I would be in plane or a car and I would see the cities of London or New York, I would say [to myself], 'Just imagine that this is Pakistan, imagine that you are driving in lslamabad, imagine that this is Karachi', and it was never true. And now that I am seeing it today, I am very happy," she continued in Urdu, pausing to wipe tears away from her eyes.
"I was born in 1999," she said, stopping to wipe more tears from her eyes. "I don't cry often," she laughed.
"I am now 20-years-old, but I have seen a lot over the course of my life. From growing up in Swat ─ it was such a beautiful place ─ to then seeing terrorism and extremism from 2007 till 2009. And then seeing how many difficulties women and girls face in our society, and how we can fight against those challenges."
"And then being attacked, leaving my country...Everything was happening itself, I could not control anything. If it was my call, I would never have left my country. The doctors performed surgery on me and saved my life. But then for further treatment I had to go out and continue my education there. But it was always my dream that I return to Pakistan. And I want to be able to move freely in the streets and meet and talk to people peacefully, without any fear. And [I hope that] it will be like my old home ─ just as it was."
"So it's actually heartening, and I am grateful to all of you," she added.
Yousafzai described Pakistan's future generations as "the biggest resources we have".
"We need to invest in kids' education. The Malala Fund is already working on this. We have invested more than $6 million on girls' education in Pakistan, and we are continuing this work... I hope we can all join hands in this mission for the betterment of Pakistan, so that our future generation can receive the right education and women can become empowered, do jobs, stand on their own two feet and earn for themselves. That's the future we want to see."
"I still can't believe I am here. perhaps if I spend more time here [it will sink in]... It is literally a dream," she concluded.
'Welcome home, Malala'
PM Abbasi, who also addressed the gathering after Yousafzai, said he is happy that a daughter of the nation has returned to her homeland.
"You were a 13-year-old girl when you left and now you are the most famous citizen of the country. The entire world gave you honour and respect and Pakistan will [also]," he said.
"It is your home. Now you are not an ordinary citizen, your security is our responsibility."
"After your departure, we have fought a difficult war in which 6,500 soldiers, 25,000 policemen, paramilitary forces and civilians embraced martyrdom. Terrorism has been eliminated and still, we are fighting a war against terrorism. Set aside what the world says about us, Pakistan is fighting the largest war against terror. More than 200,000 soldiers are engaged in the war," he said.
"Welcome home, Malala," he concluded.
Earlier today, Yousafzai called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at his office, where she was to attend the special function marking her achievements as an activist for girls education.
Sources told DawnNewsTV that Yousafzai shared her future plans with the premier during their meeting, and that PM Abbasi assured her of his complete support in connection with the educational projects she wanted to work on.
The premier also assured her of the provision of security in case she wants to visit anywhere in the country. The two also discussed prevailing situation in the country.
PML-N leader Marvi Memon, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and State Minister for Information Technology and Telecom Anusha Rahman also attended the meeting.
Taliban attack
Yousafzai was targeted by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban in a gun attack in 2012 while she was on her way home in a school van after taking an exam.
She sustained a bullet injury to her head and was shifted from Pakistan to a hospital in Birmingham in a precarious condition. Two other girls also sustained gunshot wounds in the attack.
The attack on the schoolgirls received widespread criticism at the national and international levels as Yousafzai received sympathy and support from across the world.
Responding to the condemnation, the TTP denounced Yousafzai, compelling her to stay back in the UK due to security concerns.
After her recovery, Yousafzai announced launching a movement for the promotion of girls’ education. She visited a number of countries as an official guest where she was warmly welcomed and given an official protocol and reception.
During a visit to Canada last year, she was provided an opportunity to address the country’s parliament, and in 2017, the United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres selected Yousafzai to be a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen.
Comments (31)
Welcome back to the club and the great clubhouse. East or West, home is the best.
Ok
Welcome back to Pakistan Malala. Shameful propaganda has already begun against her.
Hope you stay safe
Malala is our hero. One might not agree with what she wrote in her book, but being a Nobel laureate she hasn't been celebrated as any other country would.
PM giving her surety??? Is he really our PM? as he has already said his PM is disqualified Nawaz Sharif, so it would be better that she meet NS instead...
Bravo - WELCOME BACK!
Good job Malala keeping spreading the message of love and education around the world. We are proud of you and always stay honest to help humanity. Keep up the good work :)
IndoPak Blood Brothers 4 Life!
And Pakistan awaited for one of its greatest daughters.
Why she cannot stay in Pakistan... any issues she is facing that we don't...
Welcome home daughter
Welcome back, do stay in Pakistan at least for 4 weeks.
Good on you Malala. Help us change our mentality
I hope Pakistan gives her the recognition which it couldn't to its first Nobel laureate.
Welcome home to a hero who has done more to improve Pakistan’s image abroad than anyone else.
Welcome home, Malala.
Welcome Malala.
You are an asset for the country.
Why she’s not staying in Pakistan If she really want yo do something for girls education now don’t tell me she face security threats more than the army chief and PM
Stay safe, praying for your safety
May God bless you Malala. I hope one day you will run for the national assembly seat. I dream of that day.
Please see our PM comments and analyse. "It is your home. Now you are not an ordinary citizen, your security is our responsibility." which means for an ordinary citizen, security is not the state's responsibility.
Some are born great. Some have greatness thrust upon them.
Live long and prosper, Malala. Never give up! You have inspired millions on every continent even before you were 18. Hope you accomplish a lot more.
More power to Malala! Thinking already about the impact she is going to make on her old school friends while visiting her home town, Swat. Unfortunately she still needs security to roam around here however she should start coming back more often. Pakistan and especially your home town needs you. Godspeed!!
God Bless You. Beautiful Soul.
Malala loves her beautiful Homeland Pakistan and she missed it a lot. Finally she is back home. Welcome home dear Malala, you are the proud of Pakistan.
salute mala. welcome home. plzzzz do work for the girls education.
@Adnan Khan We love you, Malala. Come back when you are still older in years and your wisdom grows and grows
Welcome back Malala.you are really the asset of this soil and the nation is proud of you.the plans you chalked out for the eduation of nations children are beyond the description.May Almighty bear you such courage and character to do more.We always pray for your health safety and long living of life.
Well come Home dear Malala. You are the one of the few good things happening to this country.
We Pakistanis are wonderful people. Somehow we have connected welcoming Malala to progress, positivism and bright future. My dear countrymen! I am big big fan of Malala and her courage but this has absolutely nothing to do with progress and bright future. For progress and bright future, work hard, create the culture of accountability, transparency and justice across the board.
a girl who wants to change pakistani system for girls education is here for only 4 days... this itself speaks alot of her motive !!