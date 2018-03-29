DAWN.COM

Malala sets foot on home soil after five years

Amir Wasim | Mohammad AsgharUpdated March 29, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Youngest Nobel Prize laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai arrived here on Thursday night more than five years after she survived a Taliban attack in Swat which necessitated her departure to the UK for medical treatment.

Ms Yousafzai — accompanied by her father Ziauddin, Farah Mohamed and Amiro­byn Thompson — flew in aboard flight No EK-614.

Sources said Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would receive the 20-year-old Malala at the PM Office where she would attend a special function to mark her achievements as an activist for girls education.

Due to security reasons, the sources said, her visit and her entire itinerary was being kept secret.

In December 2014, Ms Yousafzai and Kailash Satyarthi of India received the Nobel Peace Prize for risking their lives to fight for children’s rights.

Ms Yousafzai, who belongs to Swat, has been living in the UK since October 2012. She was shifted from Pakistan to a hospital in Birmingham in a precarious condition after she had sustained a bullet in her head in a targeted attack by the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Swat. She was on her way home in a school van with other girls after taking an exam when the TTP men opened fire on them. Two other girls also sustained gunshot wounds.

The attack on the schoolgirls received widespread criticism at the national and international levels as Ms Yousafzai received sympathies and support from across the world.

Responding to the condemnation, the TTP denounced Malala Yousafzai, compelling her to stay back in the UK due to security concerns.

After her recovery, Ms Yousafzai announced launching a movement for the promotion of girls’ education. She visited a number of countries as official guest where she was warmly welcomed and given an official protocol and reception. During a visit to Canada last year, she was provided an opportunity to address the country’s parliament.

In April 2017, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres selected Malala Yousafzai to be a UN messenger of peace, the highest honour bestowed by the UN chief on a global citizen.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2018

Khurram
Mar 29, 2018 07:36am

Why we keep reflecting to the world that Pakistan is not secure.

NP
Mar 29, 2018 07:37am

Welcome to your homeland. Proud of you

AW
Mar 29, 2018 07:43am

PM should receive her at the airport along with his cabinet and she should be honored by the parliament. She brings honor to Pakistan and every Pakistani is proud of her

Javid Ali
Mar 29, 2018 07:44am

Welcome home brave lady

Vishnu
Mar 29, 2018 07:45am

You are an inspiration Malala!! My daughter is a big fan. Lots of love and best wishes...

sialkoti malibu
Mar 29, 2018 07:46am

You belong in PAKISTAN... This is your home.. cheers..!!!

Zaheer
Mar 29, 2018 07:53am

Welcome Home You are the pride of Pakistan

Javed
Mar 29, 2018 07:53am

Welcome to your country of birth. I hope her stay is pleasant and safe.

JA-Australia
Mar 29, 2018 07:56am

Welcome. You make Pakistan proud!

ab
Mar 29, 2018 08:00am

Welcome to your home country you have been brave and made the nation proud. I am not a fan of Ex president Asif Zardari but he made quick arrangements for her to be flown out of the country to be treated in England..

sheraz
Mar 29, 2018 08:04am

welcome malala

Ahmad
Mar 29, 2018 08:07am

Welcome home daughter of Pakistan. You stood for girl education and Pakistan salutes you. Yes there are people who align with Taliban terrorists and they will continue to try to malign your efforts but real patriotic and sensible Pakistani people are with you.

Masood- Tx.
Mar 29, 2018 08:17am

WELCOME home, Miss. Malala. Had I been in Pakistan, you and your parents would be my guest. It is still unfathomable to imagine that such a brave and modest little school girl could emerge from a male-dominated society like Pakistan. In a few years, you would make a great Prime Minister for this country. So please focus on it and you will have my vote in the election.

Yawar
Mar 29, 2018 08:22am

Welcome home brave Malala

Firdous jamal
Mar 29, 2018 08:31am

Welcome back my daughter, Pakistan is proud of you.

Aries
Mar 29, 2018 08:33am

Welcome home and stay safe!

Onecaring
Mar 29, 2018 08:39am

Have a safe trip.

Om
Mar 29, 2018 08:39am

Be safe..good luck..

Iftikhar Khan
Mar 29, 2018 08:41am

Welcome home beti...you are our pride more than anybody and anything...love, respect, cheers,...

Ask king
Mar 29, 2018 08:55am

She has better reputation than pakistani pm.

Absano
Mar 29, 2018 09:04am

welcome home dear girl. You made the best out of adversity. This land produces women of stature, held back by their own families and neighborhoods in the name of some narrow interpretation of honour. It's a thing of joy to see someone who broke free, and how! Lots of love to you and wish you more success.

Faraz Chaudhry
Mar 29, 2018 09:14am

Welcome home Malala. Pakistan is proud of her bold, contributing and dedicated activist daughter. Keep continue the great work of spreading education acoross Pakistan and the world.

NASR
Mar 29, 2018 09:19am

Welcome Fakhr-e-Pakistan, Welcome!

