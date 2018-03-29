DAWN.COM

Launch of new party in Balochistan delayed

Saleem ShahidUpdated March 29, 2018

QUETTA: The announcement of the launch of a new Balochistan-based political party has been postponed for one day due to the absence of Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo who could not return to Quetta on Wednesday due to his official engagements in Islamabad.

Earlier, the media was informed by the officials of the Chief Minister Secretariat that Mr Bizenjo, independently elected senators and some dissident MPAs of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would address a press conference at 3pm.

Later, the officials said that the press conference was expected to be held after 5pm.

Finally, they said that the press conference would be held on the return of Chief Minister Bizenjo to Quetta. “The press conference has been postponed for one day due to the absence of the chief minister,” a senior official of the CM Secretariat said.

Published in Dawn, March 29th, 2018

Wise2win
Mar 29, 2018 09:24am

What Balochistan need is Justice not power or political plays

