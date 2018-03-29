Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai due to arrive in Pakistan

Nobel prize winner and education rights activist Malala Yousafzai is expected to arrive in Pakistan on Wednesday night, according to media reports.

She will be returning to her homeland after nearly six years. Malala was attacked by militants in 2012 when she was returning from her school in the Mingora town of Swat valley.

Later Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan took responsibility, saying they attacked the girl for her "pro-peace, anti-Taliban and ‘secular’ agenda".

It is expected that Malala will attend a ceremony likely to be held at Prime Minister House on Thursday, DawnNewsTV quoted sources as saying.

According to media reports, Malala will be flying into Islamabad from Dubai accompanied by her father.

In 2014, Malala became the youngest recipient of Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17, in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.

"I am very proud to be the first Pashtun, the first Pakistani, and the first young person to receive this award," Malala had said after receiving the award.

Last year in April, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Malala Yousafzai as UN Messenger of Peace to promote girls education.

Justin Trudeau presents honorary citizenship to Malala. —AP/File

At 19, Malala is the youngest Messenger of Peace, the highest honour given by the UN for an initial period of two years.

In July 2017, Malala graduated from college and used the occasion as an opportunity to join Twitter.

The 19-year-old youngest recipient of the Nobel prize sent out her first series of tweets, symbolising education as the key driving force behind her actions.

“Today is my last day of school and my first day on Twitter,” she had posted on her account, which now has more than 1.17 million followers.

Malala has also received honorary citizenship in Canada and she is the youngest person to address the country's Parliament.