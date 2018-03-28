DAWN.COM

2 minor girls among 13 killed as roof of warehouse collapses in Rohri

Ubaidullah ShaikhUpdated March 28, 2018

Labourers and rescue workers busy in rescue efforts at warehouse in Rohri's dates market. — photo by author
At least 13 people, including two minor girls and six women, were killed when the roof of a warehouse collapsed at a local dates market in Rohri on Wednesday, DawnNewsTV reported.

The incident occurred at Agha Qadirdad Agricultural Market where over 80 labourers were present at the warehouse, eyewitnesses said. Four of the deceased belong to the same family, they added.

Edhi and other rescue organisations are being assisted by the security forces in carrying out rescue efforts, while the death toll is expected to rise as a large number of labourers are still trapped under the rubble.

According to initial reports, a large number of date sacks were being stored on the roof off the warehouse when a blast occurred in a furnace placed below.

Sukkur Deputy Commissioner Raheem Bux Maitlo visited the site of the incident and said investigations will be carried out and a case of criminal negligence will be filed against those found responsible.

"The tragedy occurred due to excessive weight on the roof, as well as the presence of chemicals and a boiler in the room," he added.

Maitlo further said that the warehouse where the incident occurred had been sealed a while back, adding that "investigations will be carried out regarding its opening and reuse".

Meanwhile, Sukkur Commissioner Mohammad Usman Chachar further assured that steps will be taken to safeguard against such incidents from taking place in the future.

He said measures will be being taken for the provision of proper disposal and safety apparatus on factory premises. The commissioner also assured that monetary compensation will be provided to the families of the victims.

Melasaab
Mar 28, 2018 08:09pm

priceless pakistani lives

M. Emad
Mar 28, 2018 08:10pm

Pakistani buildings are inexperience, poorly constructed and unsafe.

