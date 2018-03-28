DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Foreign Office rejects reports of clashes between Pakistan and Afghan forces by foreign media

Dawn.comUpdated March 28, 2018

Email


The Foreign Office (FO) on Wednesday rejected the claims made by Kabul regarding the alleged clashes between Pakistani and Afghan security forces along the border area, Radio Pakistan reported.

Following the reports of suspected clashes circulating on Afghan media, the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul also denied allegations about any clashes taking place between the two forces, and Pakistan Army allegedly crossing the Durand Line over to Afghanistan.

Unverified reports started circulating on Wednesday over various Afghan media outlets, alleging that a number of Pakistan soldiers ─ seven in some places and 12 in others ─ lost their lives in clashes with Afghan forces and that one Afghan police official was also injured.

Furthermore, the Afghan news outlets alleged that Pakistani forces had crossed the Durand Line into Paktia province, a claim rubbished by the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul. "Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan," said the embassy.

There has been little change in Kabul’s acrimonious tone towards Pakistan despite its Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and National Directorate of Security (NDS) chief Masoom Stanekzai’s visit to Islamabad on January 31, with a 'personal message' from President Ashraf Ghani.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to cooperate in the investigation into a series of deadly attacks that rattled Kabul, a couple of which were claimed by the Taliban.

In a televised speech last month, President Ghani said: “Pakistan is the headquarters of the Taliban. The time has come for them now to take action.”

The Foreign Office, however, rejected the allegations, saying Pakistan has been taking action against all terrorist groups in its territory.

Pakistan has reiterated that instead of blame game both sides should engage in concrete cooperation. It has also emphasised the need for strengthening border management on the Afghan side.

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Naeem
Mar 28, 2018 07:56pm

These kinds of misinterpretations may deteriorate peace process between two neighbours. Precautions are mandatory in this regard.

Dr.khan
Mar 28, 2018 08:33pm

pakistan must leave the present afghan government to its fate.until such time that afghanistan becomes truly free and a government elected by the afghans free of all kinds of foreign influences takes over.

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 28, 2018

Restoring vision

LAST summer, the Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, both in Peshawar, began offering free corneal...
March 28, 2018

Transgender news anchor

IT takes much self-assurance and determination to forge ahead when the world is resistant to or fearful of...
The PSL victory
Updated March 27, 2018

The PSL victory

The show will only get richer once we make a habit of playing not just in Karachi and Lahore but in other cities too.
March 27, 2018

Delayed power projects

IT has long been understood that one of the most important pillars in the election strategy of the PML-N is to...
March 27, 2018

US gun violence

IF, for many observers, the scandal-laden Trump administration represents an existential crisis for American...