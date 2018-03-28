DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Army to back SC under Bajwa doctrine, says Imran

Monitoring DeskMarch 28, 2018

Email


KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan for the first time on Tuesday shared his “understanding” of the much-publicised and discussed “Bajwa doctrine” as he said that the armed forces would be on the back of the Supreme Court when it came to a direct confrontation between political parties and the judiciary.

In the same breath, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be responsible if such a situation emerged due to his aggressive policy and deliberate attacks on the judiciary and the armed forces.

“You see that Nawaz Sharif is deliberately attacking the judiciary openly,” Mr Khan said in an interview to Aaj News. “He also attacks the armed forces cautiously and at the same time he has two sidekicks — Fazlur Rehman [Maulana Fazlur Rehman of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F] and Achakzai [Mehmood Khan Achakzai of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party] — who attack the judiciary and the armed forces. In fact Achakzai attacks the armed forces openly.

“In this situation, I understand that the Bajwa doctrine vows to stand behind the judiciary for the supremacy of law.”

Read: Is it the chief’s ‘doctrine’?

Mr Khan said that if such a situation emerged, it would benefit Nawaz Sharif, as he had launched a campaign to “invite the role of the army” so that he could prove himself pro-democracy and defame the armed forces and the judiciary.

“One should analyse the situation that Nawaz Sharif is doing all this to invite the role of the armed forces. What would be the result if anything happens? He would have the point to prove that he was doing all this to protect democracy and not for his corruption,” said Mr Khan.

During the interview, the PTI chief once again ruled out the possibility of any alliance with the Pakistan Peoples Party for the coming general elections, calling its co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari “a corrupt man” who could never be trusted for partnership for any political gains.

“If I ally with the PPP and that alliance wins the mandate to form government, what would be the first demand of Zardari?” he replied to a query about the possibility of his party’s electoral alliance with the PPP. “He would definitely ask me to form government only to save his corruption. He would demand an NRO-like deal like the one he had made with Nawaz Sharif. What’s the use of such a government for the party which stands against corruption and across-the-board account­­­ability? So answer to your question is that there can be no alliance with Zardari’s PPP,” Mr Khan said.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2018

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

March 28, 2018

Restoring vision

LAST summer, the Khyber Teaching Hospital and Lady Reading Hospital, both in Peshawar, began offering free corneal...
March 28, 2018

Transgender news anchor

IT takes much self-assurance and determination to forge ahead when the world is resistant to or fearful of...
The PSL victory
Updated March 27, 2018

The PSL victory

The show will only get richer once we make a habit of playing not just in Karachi and Lahore but in other cities too.
March 27, 2018

Delayed power projects

IT has long been understood that one of the most important pillars in the election strategy of the PML-N is to...
March 27, 2018

US gun violence

IF, for many observers, the scandal-laden Trump administration represents an existential crisis for American...