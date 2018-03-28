DAWN.COM

KP nurses want service structure within a week

Bureau ReportUpdated March 28, 2018

PESHAWAR: The nurses have given a week’s time to the provincial government to meet their demands of timescale and service structure, otherwise they will agitate and boycott duties in hospitals across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for an indefinite period.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club on Tuesday, provincial nurses association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa president Inayatul Haq said a committee had been formed by secretary health in 2016 for resolving the issue, but no practical step was taken in that regard.

He said that they had also requested Chief Minister Pervez Khattak to ensure nurses’ promotion and payment of allowances, but to no avail.

The association’s general secretary Anwar Sultana, vice president Saeeda Bano and joint secretary Mehr-un-Nisa were also present on the occasion.

Mr Haq said there was neither timescale nor promotion for nurses, adding the paramedics were given the opportunity to get promotion from grade nine to 20, but the nursing staff had been kept deprived of promotions.

He said there was no permanent service structure for nurses, and due to absence of a separate directorate, the director general health had to supervise the affairs of the nurses as well. He said health services could be improved further if given proper attention.

Mr Haq demanded that the nurses should be permitted for private practice in clinics on the pattern of Sindh.

Published in Dawn, March 28th, 2018

