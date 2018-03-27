Transgender person, friend shot dead in Peshawar

A transgender person and her friend were gunned down in Peshawar on Tuesday night, police told DawnNewsTV.

The deceased, travelling in a rickshaw, were on Peshawar Ring Road when two assailants riding a motorcycle targeted their vehicle.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Faqeerabad Tahir Dawer told DawnNewsTV that the transgender has been identified as Daniyal aka Chutki, whereas the other deceased was Aizaz, son of Hidayatullah.

The rickshaw driver had noted the registration number of the assailants' bike, on the basis of which police have begun their search. Meanwhile, a case has been registered in Pharipura police station.

The bodies were shifted to Khyber Medical College for autopsies.

Cases of violence against the transgender community have become a common occurrence in Pakistan.

More than 50 transgender persons were killed during 2015 and 2016, said TransAction President Farzana, adding that no accused was ever punished "that's why the ratio of attacks on transgender persons is on the rise".

Farzana added that the transgender community will hold protests if the government fails to arrest the culprits.