PM Abbasi calls on CJP Nisar in rare one-on-one rendezvous

Haseeb BhattiUpdated March 27, 2018

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar held a rare one-on-one meeting at the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

The prime minister was welcomed by the chief justice at the doorstep of the apex court upon his arrival for the meeting, which lasted about two hours.

Abbasi reportedly reached the court without his usual prime ministerial protocol.

Sources said the meeting was held at the request of PM Abbasi while an official press release is expected to be issued soon by the SC's information department.

Last month, the prime minister took the PML-N's row with judiciary to the parliament and called for an ultimate debate as to who has the final say in legislation.

He had criticised the judicial activism, alleging that it was badly affecting the functioning of his government.

Responding to those remarks, the CJP had said: "Parliament is supreme but there is also the Constitution above it."

He had made it clear that the parliament could not make any laws that are in violation of the Constitution.

Several PML-N leaders, including ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, are facing cases in the country's courts for their remarks regarding the judiciary.

The contempt cases have not deterred Sharif, who has continued his criticism of the judiciary and said that judicial reforms will be one of the main items in his party's manifesto for the upcoming General Elections.

Abdul Jabbar
Mar 27, 2018 08:15pm

What, why???

Observers
Mar 27, 2018 08:37pm

Great development

Janib
Mar 27, 2018 08:54pm

Dialogue is good.

Truth Seeker
Mar 27, 2018 09:00pm

It’s good to talk. Chief executive and Chief Justice are two main parts of state.

Sachin
Mar 27, 2018 09:15pm

So much wheeling, dealing, give and take at individual relationships level will severely erode the trust and confidence in institutions. It almost seems that the final law in Pakistan is what the top 5 people mutually negotiate, agree and feel about on any certain day !!!

Life
Mar 27, 2018 09:24pm

Its an extraordinary meeting but I do commend PM Abbasi taking this unusual step to bring the temperature down. I hope he will convince the apex court that constitution is Supreme and in the end every Pakistani is patriotic and working towards betterment of Pakistan.

Ravian
Mar 27, 2018 09:25pm

They have no business meeting . Parliament should make laws and supreme court interprets it. Any law against the basic tenet of constitution is declared null and void. Are they trying to make a deal to hoodwink the population. Is another nro in th offing ?

Rafique Ahmed
Mar 27, 2018 09:29pm

PM Abbasi is a sensible person, he wants to end conflicting issues between government and SC. For sure, the confrontation of institutions is not good for country. Every institution shall functions within its permissible limits.

WM
Mar 27, 2018 09:37pm

Such visits are not good omen for the country.

