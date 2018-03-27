PM Abbasi calls on CJP Nisar in rare one-on-one rendezvous

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar held a rare one-on-one meeting at the Supreme Court on Tuesday evening, DawnNewsTV reported.

The prime minister was welcomed by the chief justice at the doorstep of the apex court upon his arrival for the meeting, which lasted about two hours.

Abbasi reportedly reached the court without his usual prime ministerial protocol.

Sources said the meeting was held at the request of PM Abbasi while an official press release is expected to be issued soon by the SC's information department.

Last month, the prime minister took the PML-N's row with judiciary to the parliament and called for an ultimate debate as to who has the final say in legislation.

He had criticised the judicial activism, alleging that it was badly affecting the functioning of his government.

Responding to those remarks, the CJP had said: "Parliament is supreme but there is also the Constitution above it."

He had made it clear that the parliament could not make any laws that are in violation of the Constitution.

Several PML-N leaders, including ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz, are facing cases in the country's courts for their remarks regarding the judiciary.

The contempt cases have not deterred Sharif, who has continued his criticism of the judiciary and said that judicial reforms will be one of the main items in his party's manifesto for the upcoming General Elections.