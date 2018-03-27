DAWN.COM

Local journalist abducted from Tank, family claims

Ali AkbarMarch 27, 2018

A local journalist, Shah Zaman, was abducted from his home in Tank on Monday night, family of the journalist alleged.

Zaman's brothers, Shah Farman and Ismail, informed DawnNewsTV that five unknown armed men raided their residence and took Zaman away forcefully.

They claimed that it is not the first time that Zaman was abducted as he had recently returned home after remaining in captivity for around a month and a half.

A first information report (FIR) of the incident has not been registered so far, the family said.

Incidents of enforced disappearances of journalists have been reported with alarming frequency in Pakistan.

In November, the 2017 World Press Freedom Index, placed Pakistan among the most dangerous countries for journalists.

Pakistan was ranked 139th out of 180 countries.

