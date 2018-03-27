DAWN.COM

'MQM-Altaf hitman' Raees Mama remanded in police custody

Shafi BalochUpdated March 27, 2018

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi on Tuesday remanded Raees alias Mama — the alleged MQM hitman who was extradited to Karachi through Interpol a day earlier — into the custody of Korangi police for 20 days.

The case's investigation officer told the court that the accused's information led to the recovery of arms and ammunition from the Eidgah Ground.

"Among the objects unearthed were three Kalashnikov rifles, a 9mm grenade and bullets," the investigation officer said.

The police official said that Raees is involved in dozens of cases, although his arrest was made on charges of providing refuge to terrorists in MQM headquarters, metonymously known as Nine Zero.

Read: MQM ‘hitman’ brought through Interpol

The court granted the police Raees' 20-day remand and asked for a progress report to be submitted in the next hearing.

A section of media reported in December last year that Interpol had arrested Raees Mama in Malaysia.

He is considered to be the prime suspect in the May 12 carnage in Karachi. He was also allegedly involved in firing on a police bus in Chakra Goth, the Mohabbat-i-Sindh rally in Lyari and several other incidents.

It was also reported that Raees Mama was a close companion of Hammad Siddiqui who is one of the accused in the 2012 Baldia Town factory fire incident.

Raees Mama reportedly fled the country when the Karachi operation was launched.

Comments (5)

1000 characters
zubaida khan
Mar 27, 2018 04:57pm

And no one knows what he looks like!

DoubleTalkQueens
Mar 27, 2018 07:04pm

recylced story..

Ahmed
Mar 27, 2018 10:32pm

MQM goons and criminals /not all though but common amongst their ranks and they cry foul.

Shahida Khan
Mar 28, 2018 12:56am

How do these people get visas so easily when the law abiding, ordinary citizens of Pakistan have to go through such rigorous processes to get a visa?

Akil Akhtar
Mar 28, 2018 07:46am

Why not show their faces...

