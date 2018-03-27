DAWN.COM

Case filed against doctors, guards after attendant killed in Lahore's Services Hospital clash

Arif MalikMarch 27, 2018

The police on Tuesday filed a murder case against several doctors, security guards and staffers after a young attendant of a patient at Lahore's Services Hospital died following a clash.

According to the FIR, registered by the deceased's brother, the fatal brawl erupted last night when a lady doctor allegedly "slapped" a patient in the maternity ward of the hospital. Several video clips, which went viral on social media, captured an intense fight between the victim's family members and the security guards as well as staff members of the hospital.

Suneel, an employee of the Motorway Police, was injured in the clash and admitted to the same hospital but did not survive, hospital sources told DawnNewsTV. The family members of the victim also attacked a security guard involved in the clash, the sources claimed.

The guard is said to be in a critical condition and is under treatment at the hospital.

The situation remains tense as friends and family members of the victim search for other security guards who did not show up at the hospital today, the sources said.

Several doctors, security guards, ward boys and the hospital administration were held responsible for the murder in the FIR.

Saad Khan
Mar 27, 2018 03:43pm

Good Governance.

Philosophy
Mar 27, 2018 03:57pm

Very sad.

Asif Kahsmiri
Mar 27, 2018 03:57pm

RIP sad loss of life

Sameer
Mar 27, 2018 04:01pm

In Sindh, staff negligence kills victim, in Punjab, staff kills victim,

Dr tariq
Mar 27, 2018 04:05pm

Show where the society is going Tolerance level is going down to zero

Hina
Mar 27, 2018 04:11pm

Happened to visit Lahore Services Hospital Last year.. was truly saddened by the ill behavior of young doctors. I could hardly spare 5 minutes there and left the Hospital before any medical examination.

Umair
Mar 27, 2018 04:32pm

I last time visited Children hospital in Lahore any hospital in Pakistan after along time because I live abroad the difference I feel then and now is NOW: Its very difficult to identify between doctors and guards or peons because all have the same behavior and attitude NOW: hospitals are very crowded and messy Damaged the Image of Doctors

Abuzar
Mar 27, 2018 04:47pm

Unbelievable.

